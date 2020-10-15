Editorial: Riviera vendors deserve better than a surprise eviction

Now, before the remodeling work even gets started, city leaders are doing an about-face.

Members of an ad hoc task force that recommended the remodeling plan say there will not be enough space for all of the novelty vendors who have leases with the city. Not only that, the task force thinks the city should impose standards to determine, among other things, if any of the old vendors are welcome back.

One member of the Riviera Restoration Ad Hoc Committee has said the city should try for tenants who offer “upscale shopping.” To which we ask: Have you even gone inside the Riviera lately?

The tourism mecca is a spot for people who are either on their way to the beach, or headed for a sightseeing boat ride, or just drifting through a relaxing summer day. It is not a destination on anyone’s itinerary for upscale shopping.

The Riviera is where visitors stop for a hot dog, an ice cream cone, a pair of sunglasses, some costume jewelry, or any number of other low-cost treats or souvenirs. It is Coney Island kitsch, not Fifth Avenue fancy. And it is a formula that has worked on the Lake Geneva lakefront for decades, thanks largely to the dedication and hard work of those vendors.