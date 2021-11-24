Editorial: Shop local this holiday

Ready or not, Christmas is right around the corner. While it can be tempting to just go on your phone to get your shopping done, now is the time to shop local.

These past two years have been strange to say the least. First businesses were forced to shut their doors when COVID first came out. Businesses were able to reopen, but then they were hit with a whole other set of issues this year as they struggled to afford the rising cost of labor and rising cost of other supplies.

Now as we enter the holiday season, there are many reasons to shop local.

For one, you don’t have to wonder if your gift will arrive in time because of shipping issues — you will already have it on hand.

And, now that the busy summer tourism season is done, it’s free to park!

Shopping in Downtown Lake Geneva, Fontana, Williams Bay, Walworth or any of the surrounding communities is about more than just buying a present. It’s a chance to give back to the community. It’s a chance to bond with family and friends if you go out shopping together. You shop and then grab a bite to eat.

For many small shops, they need to have a good December to make it through the next five months until the summer. How the month goes can mean the difference between keeping doors open or having to close down.

Now is the time to check out the new shop in town or return to an old favorite, before it’s too late.

Yes, there are some on your list that you may need to buy a specific item for. But there is also the opportunity to buy a fun gift for a teacher or a unique hostess gift. And there are a lot of places to check out.

It’s the local businesses that sponsor Little League teams and donate silent auction items to help nonprofits.

Now is the time to give back to those local business, while finding the perfect gift for your aunt, dad and grandma at the same time. Now is the time to shop local.

The Regional News editorial board consists of General Manager Robert Ireland, Editor Stephanie Jones, and community members Patrick Quinn, Elizabeth Lupo DiVito and Steve Romani.