Editorial: Thank you for all the support

For 150 years, the Lake Geneva Regional News and its predecessors have been informing the Lake Geneva area about what is going on throughout the area.

Many times, living in a resort town, that is the fun news about weekend festivals and celebrations. Other times it can be more serious news, such as public safety announcements pertaining to crimes or tragedies on the lake. The news is also there to keep people informed about how much their parking costs, how much their taxes are going up and why.

Without newspapers, people are often kept in the dark. They can end up with higher taxes because there is no one there to ask what is happening or tell the community about it.

There are a lot of places to get news, but after 150 years, the Lake Geneva Regional News remains the newspaper for the Geneva Lake region, both in the city of Lake Geneva and on the west end of the lake.

Because of technology, residents don’t have to wait until the papers hit their doorsteps once a week to get the news. The lakegenevanews.net website is updated regularly, especially with breaking news, along with the paper’s Facebook page. Also, the e-edition comes out online first thing Wednesday morning, giving subscribers a sneak peek that they can page through digitally on their phones or tablets.

While throughout the country, many small communities have lost their papers over the years, Lake Geneva is blessed to have a strong newspaper that is not going away.

We thank all of our subscribers and advertisers for the support and loyalty over the years that has helped continue the legacy of the Lake Geneva Regional News and helped to preserve the history of our community one week at a time for 150 years.

