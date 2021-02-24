Editorial: The lake is not a parking lot

Five years ago, Lake Geneva made national and even international headlines when about a dozen cars broke through the ice and had to be towed out.

Locals remember the day vividly. Unfortunately some out-of-towners never got the memo. Last week, several cars started again parking on the lake and over the weekend it again looked like a giant lake parking lot, with over a dozen cars parked close together by the shoreline.

DNR warden Jason Roberts said, “No ice is safe.” Even if the ice appears thick enough, there can be spots where it’s not. Especially by the edge of the lake it can get dangerous, Roberts explained.

Ice melts from the edge in and salt from the road can also melt the ice close to the shore.

He added that common sense tells people they shouldn’t park close together on the ice. While the ice may be able to handle one car, it cannot necessarily handle a dozen cars close together.

Yes, this year people have to pay for parking downtown. The paid parking started in February instead of March. But parking on the lake is not the way to avoid the fees or a ticket.