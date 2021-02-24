Editorial: The lake is not a parking lot

Five years ago, Lake Geneva made national and even international headlines when about a dozen cars broke through the ice and had to be towed out.
Locals remember the day vividly. Unfortunately some out-of-towners never got the memo. Last week, several cars started again parking on the lake and over the weekend it again looked like a giant lake parking lot, with over a dozen cars parked close together by the shoreline.
DNR warden Jason Roberts said, “No ice is safe.” Even if the ice appears thick enough, there can be spots where it’s not. Especially by the edge of the lake it can get dangerous, Roberts explained.
Ice melts from the edge in and salt from the road can also melt the ice close to the shore.
He added that common sense tells people they shouldn’t park close together on the ice. While the ice may be able to handle one car, it cannot necessarily handle a dozen cars close together.
Yes, this year people have to pay for parking downtown. The paid parking started in February instead of March. But parking on the lake is not the way to avoid the fees or a ticket.
While there is not a state law against driving on lakes, there is a law that says if your car breaks through the ice, you are responsible for getting it out. That can be expensive.
Five years ago when the cars fell through the ice, officials said they were going to look into ordinance changes.
A sign is up that warns drivers that they are driving on the lake at their own risks. But that is not enough. The city should look into an ordinance prohibiting parking close to the edge. It’s one thing if someone is pulling an ice shanty out to the middle of the lake. It’s another thing for a dozen-plus cars to park right by the edge of the lake. They are just trying to get out of paying for parking and get a front-row seat to the snow sculptures.
The bottom line is that people need to use common sense. Just because one person parked on the ice, doesn’t mean you should do it too.
The Regional News editorial board consists of General Manager Robert Ireland, Editor Stephanie Jones and community members Patrick Quinn and Elizabeth Lupo DiVito.