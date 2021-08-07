Editorial: Tragedy is a reminder for water safety

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But life jackets are not just for kids. When you ride on an airplane they tell you to attach your own oxygen mask first before securing others. Yet in many cases, if someone sees someone struggling in the water they jump in without first putting on a life jacket themselves, and in the end they are unable to save the person in the water or themselves. When someone drowns, people often question if they could swim. But even the best Olympic swimmers can drown when out in rough conditions or put in strenuous situations.

In order to save others, you need to protect yourself first. In some areas, municipalities have created life jacket loaner boards where anyone can borrow a life jacket for a day if needed, and return it when they are done. No questions asked. This is a great program and worth exploring in more communities to ensure everyone has a life jacket available when boating and swimming. The Coast Guard approved orange over the head life jackets go for about $6 at Walmart so it’s not a major investment to possibly safe lives.

Going back to the plane example, every time you get on a plane there is a safety talk to remind you where the exits are and about the oxygen masks.

When is the last time you got on a boat and were reminded by the captain about where your life jacket is and what the safety protocols are?