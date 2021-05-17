Editorial: Unemployment must be revisited with current worker shortages

Throughout the state and beyond there is a shortage of workers. It’s not just restaurants and retail, it’s also manufacturing and other higher paying jobs.

Some places have had to shut down operations at least one day a week because of the shortage.

There are jobs out there for anyone who is looking.

Unfortunately one problem at least in Wisconsin is that currently those on unemployment are not required to be looking for work because of a state Department of Workforce Development emergency coronavirus rule.

During the height of coronavirus, the spring and even summer of 2020, that made sense. At that time everything shut down and there weren’t jobs out there.

Now is a different story. Coronavirus vaccinations are widespread in Wisconsin and businesses are safely reopening.

The problem now is a shortage of workers and Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, is right to have his committee change the rule to reinstate the job search requirement as soon as this month – before Memorial Day.