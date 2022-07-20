Editorial: We cannot take Geneva Lake for granted; Homeowners must do their part to protect lake from phosphorus

When you are driving or walking around Geneva Lake, it’s easy to take it for granted.

As locals, we get to see its beauty 365 days a year, the fun it provides in the summer for swimming and boating as well as the serenity in the winter when it freezes over and the ice fishers converge on its surface.

But a recent column by the Water Alliance for Preserving Geneva Lake is a reminder that we cannot take the lake for granted.

In the “keeping it blue” column, which runs in the Lake Geneva Regional News throughout the summer, the alliance talked about how phosphorus levels have been going up.

In 2021, this value was 0.0138 mg/L, and the 5 year average from 2017-21 was about 0.0124 mg/L. The previous 5 year average from 2012-16 was 0.0109 mg/L, according to Robertson.

These numbers show phosphorus levels in Geneva Lake are continuing to rise and are nearing the 0.015 level when algae blooms are more likely to occur.

Algae blooms are not only unpleasant to look at, they can cause serious health issues in humans, pets and aquatic life.

To learn more about algae blooms we only have to look north a little to Delavan Lake, which had a swim warning out earlier this month because of its algae blooms. The swim warning has since been lifted, but unfortunately it was in effect for over the July 4 holiday. Just imagine a similar warning for Geneva Lake, resulting in people not being able to swim in the lake – especially over a busy holiday like the Fourth of July.

While the lake is beautiful to look at, what is the point if you cannot jump in and cool off especially during a hot summer day?

People who swim in or touch blue-green algae can experience irritation of the skin, eyes, nose, throat or lungs. Toxins from algae blooms also can make animals very sick or even kill them, according to the CDC. Algae blooms are also harmful to fish and other aquatic life and can contaminate fish and shellfish, making them unfit for consumption and doing economic damage to water bodies frequented by fisherman.

Instead of waiting for beach closures and swim advisories, it’s better if proactive steps are taken.

The Water Alliance has said residents who live in the Geneva Lake Watershed can help lower phosphorus levels by repairing or replacing old septic systems, planting native plants along the lakefront and tributaries to Geneva Lake to minimize erosion, avoiding use of fertilizers and lawn chemicals, refraining from using soap for bathing and washing pets, boats and cars near the lake and ensuring leaves and lawn waste do not enter the lake.

Those seem like pretty easy steps – steps that would add up if everyone does their part.

It’s in all of our best interests to protect the lake. Even though it’s easy to take Geneva Lake for granted, we cannot. We must do our part to take care of the lake.