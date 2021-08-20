 Skip to main content
Editorial: Weekly recycling is worth exploring in Lake Geneva
Editorial: Weekly recycling is worth exploring in Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva city officials are considering going to weekly recycling collection instead of the current every-other-week recycling collection as part of a proposed contract amendment with John’s Disposal Service, Inc. of Whitewater.

Nate Austin of John’s Disposal said more communities that the company contracts with are starting to offer weekly recycling collection because more people have recyclable materials in their homes with increased online shopping.

“What I see going on is it’s the number one trend for communities to push for that,” Austin said. “In general, people order so much more online. You’re dealing with more cardboard in particular.”

Austin said going to weekly recycling collection could cost the city about $3,200 a week, which would be about a $1-a-month increase for the average household.

As people’s habits change, such as shopping online more, it only makes sense that municipalities should evaluate their services.

An extra dollar a month doesn’t seem like much for this added service that would be especially helpful around the holidays. But with that said, there still is a cost and all municipal expense need to be carefully evaluated.

City officials should reach out to the community to see if this is something a majority of residents want and seriously consider this option as the new 2022 budget season rolls around.

Along with asking residents what they think, they should also up their education efforts so that residents are reminded of what goes in the recycling and what goes in the trash. A reminder not to litter also doesn’t hurt.

The reason people visit and live in the Lake Geneva area is because of the beauty of the natural surroundings and recycling is one small thing we can all do to help.

Weekly recycling is worth considering, if there is room in the budget.

The Regional News editorial board consists of General Manager Robert Ireland, Editor Stephanie Jones, Advertising Assistant Steve Romani and community members Patrick Quinn and Elizabeth Lupo DiVito.

