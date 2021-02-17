 Skip to main content
Editorial: Winterfest paid parking is Ok, but rest of month should be free
Editorial: Winterfest paid parking is Ok, but rest of month should be free

Lake Geneva officials made the controversial decision last year to change the dates for this year’s free parking. Instead of offering free parking through February, they decided to start charging for parking starting Feb. 1 to make money off Winterfest visitors.

That decision certainly paid off. Despite the cold temperatures, city officials reported that they made $30,000 off parking during Winterfest. That is not a small chunk of change. That can go to pay for a significant number of city services.

On top of that, approximately 100 people were ticketed. Nearly every stall was filled at least on Saturday when people flocked to the area and if it hadn’t been so cold more people almost certainly would have been in town.

But the rest of the month, after the excitement of Winterfest is gone, downtown businesses need all the incentive they can to get people to visit.

During the summer, it’s not hard to park in a free lot and walk to a restaurant. But when temperatures are below zero that is another story. A two block walk becomes much harder to tolerate. For that reason, looking ahead to next year, city aldermen should consider again changing the policy and requiring paid parking for Winterfest, but letting drivers park for free for the rest of the month.

Lake Geneva residents, with proof of address, can get a free parking sticker that lets them park for free for up to three hours. And they should take advantage of that program.

But the city needs to do even more to attract people to the downtown businesses during these slow winter month. Before we know it, summer will be here again and the streets will be bustling with people and paid parking will again make sense.

But right now, with the temperatures as cold as they have been, people deserve a break and businesses deserve all the help they can get to attract customers.

The Regional News editorial board consists of General Manager Robert Ireland, Editor Stephanie Jones and community members Patrick Quinn and Elizabeth Lupo DiVito.

