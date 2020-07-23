Face mask objectors — what are they thinking?

Public health experts have been shouting it from the mountaintop: Wear a face mask when out in public, and social distance to prevent community spread of COVID-19.
Yet we see people every day without masks in downtown Lake Geneva and around town.
Locals and tourists. There are still too many not protecting themselves and others.
What are they thinking?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said recently, “There is increasing evidence that cloth face coverings help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others.”
And the CDC’s director, Dr. Robert R. Redfield, called face masks “one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”
Slowly, the importance of wearing a mask to protect yourself and others is gaining favor over partisanship.
A decision by Walmart, the world’s leading retailer, quickly sparked mask mandates by other businesses that will go a long way in reaching more people.
Want to shop there? Wear your mask.
We encourage businesses around Lake Geneva to put in mandates, too. That’s the way to raise awareness.
As the Lake Geneva City Council considers a petition drive that would mandate masks, we encourage residents to wear face coverings when out in public. The tourists will see us.
Maybe the community can hand out masks on the street to our visitors who might not have one. They might see it as another souvenir of Lake Geneva to take home.
Protect yourself, protect others. Simply wear a face covering when you are out and social distancing.The Regional News editorial board consists of General Manager Robert Ireland, Editor Scott Williams, Kenosha News Editor Bob Heisse and community members Patrick Quinn and Elizabeth Lupo-DiVito.
