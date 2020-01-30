Good to see many candidates on the ballot this season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

We applaud both the incumbents and challengers who are putting themselves out there and offering to represent constituents in the important business of making government work.

Some incumbents get disappointed when they see challengers come forward. They feel like it is a sign of public dissatisfaction, almost like they have gone astray and are not worthy of re-election without a fight.

That could be what is motivating challengers in some cases. But it also could be that the democratic process invites participation — demands it, really — and that citizens are simply doing their part out of a sincere desire to get involved.

We are especially happy to see so many first-time candidates turning out for the April 7 elections.

It takes a special breed of citizen to run for public office.

First of all, it requires quite a bit of effort to go through the mechanics of registering with the election clerk and collecting the required signatures on nominating petitions. More than that, though, candidates must be committed to understanding how government works and to looking for ways to make it better.