Good to see many candidates on the ballot this season

This one goes out to Charlene Klein, Bob Ball, Karl Sorvick, Ann Esarco, Ronald Person, Marge Dreksler and all the others.
All of them are candidates who have stepped forward and placed their names on the ballot for elected offices to be decided by voters on April 7 throughout the Lake Geneva region.
We are not making endorsements here — just applauding the fact that so many candidates are giving voters choices in so many races.
In past election seasons, we have expressed our disappointment over a lack of candidates throwing their hats in the ring, as they say.
This season, however, we are pleasantly surprised.
In Lake Geneva, voters face elections for mayor and three aldermen — all of them in contested races.
In Williams Bay, there are also many candidates vying for seats on the village board as well as the school board.
Voters in Fontana, Walworth and Sharon similarly have choices when they go to the polls to choose representatives in local government.
A healthy jolt of competition also is coming to county government.
With all 11 county board seats up for grabs, voters will have contested races to consider in six of those districts, representing neighborhoods in Elkhorn, Whitewater, Delavan and elsewhere.
We applaud both the incumbents and challengers who are putting themselves out there and offering to represent constituents in the important business of making government work.
Some incumbents get disappointed when they see challengers come forward. They feel like it is a sign of public dissatisfaction, almost like they have gone astray and are not worthy of re-election without a fight.
That could be what is motivating challengers in some cases. But it also could be that the democratic process invites participation — demands it, really — and that citizens are simply doing their part out of a sincere desire to get involved.
We are especially happy to see so many first-time candidates turning out for the April 7 elections.
It takes a special breed of citizen to run for public office.
First of all, it requires quite a bit of effort to go through the mechanics of registering with the election clerk and collecting the required signatures on nominating petitions. More than that, though, candidates must be committed to understanding how government works and to looking for ways to make it better.
It is easy for busy people to decide they simply cannot find the time. Which makes it all the more impressive this time around that so many in the Lake Geneva region have decided they can find the time.
Unfortunately, there are still some places where we need to work on getting more candidates out there.
Bloomfield and the town of Geneva both have candidates running unopposed for seats in local government.
School board races, too, are lacking candidates at Big Foot High School, Woods School and elsewhere. At Reek School and Traver School, there are not even enough candidates to claim all of the available board seats on the ballot.
We urge people in those parts of the region to consider stepping forward in future elections — or recruiting others to do so.
In the meantime, if you see a candidate out campaigning this election season in your community, you might consider greeting them with a simple, “Thank you.”