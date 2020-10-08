Heller COVID
The Editorial Board applauds fire chiefs and others for crafting the rural ambulance cooperative, and urges voters in the Walworth-Sharon-Darien area to support the idea at the ballot box this November.
Ediotorial cartoonist Joe Heller shows that that real fun of early voting is knowing that you can stop worrying about the campaign.
Editorial cartoonist Joe Heller has a little fun with Republicans who are pushing President Trump's election-year Supreme Court pick after blocking President Obama on the same issue four years ago.
Letter writer John Perryman argues that voters in November should make some changes in our representatives in the state legislature in Madison.
The race for president between Donald Trump and Joe Biden will be the main focus of attention — naturally — between now and Election Day on Nov. 3.
Whether you drink beer or not, the Editorial Board hopes you can appreciate when entrepreneurs achieve their goals and bring something new and special to the community.
Editorial cartoonist Joe Heller gives his unique humorous perspective on the whether people should comply with wearing face masks — or comply with the naysayers.
If organizers can make Lake Geneva's Oktoberfest safe during the coronavirus, then on with the festival. Otherwise, this event should not go forward.
Editorial cartoonist Joe Heller shows us what "fantasy football" looks like to some fans these days.
Editorial cartoonist Joe Heller has a little fun with coronavirus vaccine studies, which do not seem to be going fast enough for some people.