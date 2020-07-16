Labor unions once played a big role in Lake Geneva business

Because my uncle, Tom Wardingle, and his father (my grandfather), were members of unions, I grew up in a union family. As a young boy, I would read the magazine of the National Association of Letter Carriers, and the magazine of the Plumbers and Pipefitters union when they arrived in the mail each month.

My first union activity as a young boy was when my uncle, William Malsch, who was a member of three unions (the masons, the bricklayers, and the plasterers), took me with him to the Manor, where a house was being constructed by “scab” (i.e., non-union) workers. I walked on a picket line in front of the house along with other members of the building trades unions.

In 1960, when I was working at the Lake Geneva Post Office, I joined my first union: the National Association of Letter Carriers. In 1967, three years after I had graduated from the University of Wisconsin, I began working at the Wisconsin Historical Society and I joined the union that represented the employees there, Local 1 of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Workers (AFSCME). AFSCME Local 1 was the very first AFSCME local organized in the United States.