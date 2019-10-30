It is a simple problem of supply and demand. In Lake Geneva, we have a greater demand for parking than we have a supply. This is especially true in the areas closest to the lake and the Riviera.
A few years ago, city officials smartly raised the price for the premier spaces in the lakefront parking zones. Those spots cost twice as much as areas that are farther away from the lake. Thrifty visitors can save a couple of dollars by parking and walking a few extra blocks.
The first price increase, from $1 to $2 an hour, seemingly occurred without decreasing the demand for parking in areas closest to the lakefront. It is still easier to find a parking spot in the 300 block of Broad Street than it is in the 100 block.
Tourists are willing to pay twice as much to park two blocks closer to the water. Now, city officials are mulling raising the rates again — from $2 to $3 an hour.
Sylvia Martinez-Mullally, the city’s parking operations manager, is reporting that the proposed increase could generate an additional $400,000 annually for the city.
We think the city council should approve the rate increase — but we have two caveats to that request. Next year, city officials must review the rates and revisit the topic. Council members need to ask questions about whether the increase created less demand for parking in the premier areas, and whether that $400,000 amount was actually realized. If too many parking spaces are left vacant, that would indicate that the increase was too much.
We also ask that the extra $400,000 in parking revenue is not just dropped into the city’s general fund to be used for ongoing expenses. Instead, the city should reinvest that money into improving the parking situation in Lake Geneva. Whether that is building a parking garage or finding additional parking lots, these extra funds should go toward a project that could help alleviate the city’s parking problems in the future.
Parking has been a big issue in the city for years, and the problem is only going to continue to get more complex in the future. There are plenty of groups working diligently to ensure that tourists are consistently visiting Lake Geneva.
Those tourists do not rely on public transportation to get here, and after they arrive, they need a place to leave their vehicles. Lake Geneva residents will still receive two hours of free parking, and they can enjoy the restaurants and the shops with their parking passes. Drivers with handicapped placards are not required to pay for parking, and they also will be able to enjoy the lakefront spots.
City officials should look at premier parking through a basic economic lens, and they should price parking to match demand.