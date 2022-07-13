Lake Geneva state officials can you help? Let’s figure out a compromise on the 10-foot-wide South Shore Drive path

With Badger High School and Lake Geneva Middle School located on South Street it seems like a no-brainer that the city would want to make the stretch safer for kids to get to school and give them an option of a safe path to bike or walk to school, off the road.

So at first glance the proposed South Street bicycle trail makes sense.

The trail would lead to the future site of a new Geneva Lakes Family YMCA campus, located near the intersection of Highways H and 120.

The trail also is set to be extended west along South Street and end at Lake Shore Drive, leading to Big Foot Beach State Park.

Not only would it help students, but it would also give residents and visitors a safe route to walk.

But the problem comes in with the dimensions of this path. It’s not just a 3-4 foot sidewalk. What is being proposed is ten feet wide. That means that ten feet will eat into a lot of residents’ yards. While maybe a few feet would be forgivable, it makes sense that neighbors are not happy with the idea of a quarter of their front yard being ripped up.

But Lake Geneva city officials have said that they are limited in modifications they can make because they received a $835,316 transportation alternatives program grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to help fund the project. Along with the funds comes certain requirements.

If the requirements are too strict and the city cannot make needed adjustments, maybe the city should say no to the money.

It’s like when family offers you money and then tells you how they want it spent. Sometimes when there are too many strings attached, it’s better to say no.

The better alternative of course would be figuring out if there is any leeway in the state grants. It’s something we would hope our state legislators could help out with – especially those up for election.

The trail is a good idea, but eating up 10-plus feet of residents’ yards is not right.

If there is any compromise, we’d like to see it.