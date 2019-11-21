Lay out options and costs for Riviera

As much as anyone, we are happy to see work finally moving forward on the Riviera.

We also think the time is right for Lake Geneva city officials to provide a more thorough public accounting of where this building improvement project is headed — and how much it will cost.

Based on just the first few construction contracts, city officials acknowledge that property taxes probably will increase. The city last month approved about $2 million for a new roof and other exterior repairs to start in February.

Most of that is coming from a simple bank loan. And when the time comes to repay the bank, city officials say, the cost will probably get added to property tax bills.

If the first shovel of dirt has not been turned yet and taxpayers already are looking at a tax increase, we need to have a conversation about the rest of this project — and how the city intends to pay for it.

The city and its architect have not clearly articulated what they think the Riviera needs, other than the new roof, new windows and some concrete repairs. A comprehensive blueprint for the entire project is long overdue.

And a price tag.