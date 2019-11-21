Lay out options and costs for Riviera

As much as anyone, we are happy to see work finally moving forward on the Riviera.
We also think the time is right for Lake Geneva city officials to provide a more thorough public accounting of where this building improvement project is headed — and how much it will cost.
Based on just the first few construction contracts, city officials acknowledge that property taxes probably will increase. The city last month approved about $2 million for a new roof and other exterior repairs to start in February.
Most of that is coming from a simple bank loan. And when the time comes to repay the bank, city officials say, the cost will probably get added to property tax bills.
If the first shovel of dirt has not been turned yet and taxpayers already are looking at a tax increase, we need to have a conversation about the rest of this project — and how the city intends to pay for it.
The city and its architect have not clearly articulated what they think the Riviera needs, other than the new roof, new windows and some concrete repairs. A comprehensive blueprint for the entire project is long overdue.
And a price tag.
The city-owned Riviera tourism mecca — which has been greeting visitors on the Lake Geneva lakefront since the 1930s — is certainly worth preserving and modernizing. That has never been a point of serious debate.
But there are a number of potential renovation scenarios and financing options that could be under consideration. It is time to get real with the people who are paying the bills: the taxpayers.
In 2017, a city consultant spelled out a long list of possible Riviera repairs and renovations, estimated at the time to cost about $5 million.
Then, in 2018, the city hired architect/construction manager MSI General Corp. to oversee a Riviera project. At the time, MSI President Dirk Debbink said of the planning process: “It’s not going to be a fast process. We’re going to take our time and do it right.”
That was more than a year and a half ago.
The city and its consultant have gone to great lengths to solicit public feedback on what people would like to see done with the Riviera. But since then, officials have not said whether they intend to pursue any of those ideas — or how much those ideas would cost.
Even when the city council last month agreed to borrow $1.5 million from a bank to finance the first few construction contracts, there was no public explanation of how much the bank loan would increase property taxes.
Alderman Richard Hedlund at the time suggested that perhaps a bank loan would not be needed “if we find money lying around someplace.”
This is no way to run a public works project.
Before work begins on the roof and windows in February, we urge city officials to report: 1) what other repairs and renovations are under consideration; 2) how much each option is projected to cost; and, 3) what choices the city has identified to pay for everything.
If the city cannot answer those questions after a year and a half of planning, that is troublesome.
The Riviera project is too important to be making it up as we go along.