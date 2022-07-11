Letter: Getting rid of guns only means good guys won't have them

Joe said "enough is enough," and for the first time, I agree with him. He was referring to the mass shootings of children in schools. Too, too many innocents gone. Of course, his answer as usual is get rid of guns. Do you really think these killers care about laws? They will find a way to get a gun if they are inclined to kill people, and if that doesn't work they will find another method — knives, bombs, cars, etc. I am waiting for Kamala to come up with the "root cause" for all these shootings — be prepared to wait for it. I suggest the Democrats look to themselves and their constant spewing hatred at anyone who doesn't agree with their hairbrained anti-American rantings. When you allow and actually encourage the murder of babies, where is the value of human life? There is none. I have a solution, or at least, a suggestion. How about bringing back the Ten Commandments and post them all over crime filled cities? What could it hurt and what have you got to lose by trying? Remember, when you take guns away from law abiding citizens, only the bad guys will have guns — and they will get them and use them.

So here are a few things we, the people, have had enough of: The invasion on our open southern border, with millions of people pouring into our country going who knows where and costing taxpayers millions of dollars we don't have. Drugs coming into the country across that border killing our young people. The shortage of baby formula, of all things. The rising cost of everything we need, energy costs going up — gas over $5 per gallon, crime in the big cities totally out of control. Lack of consequences due to liberal DAs and courts. People threatening and protesting justices of the Supreme Court, at their private residences. Attacks on people in churches, funerals and pro-life establishments. The war on religion. The total incompetence of the Democrat party starting with Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Shumer, Janet Yellen, Merrit Garland, and Eric Swalwell, and of course the squad. Whoops, I forgot Kamala!!! And the latest addition — the Disinformation Governance Board — that's censorship of anyone who doesn't agree with the Democrats' anti-American philosophy. And, don't forget CRT — indoctrinating our children with hatred, division and racism instead of inclusion and acceptance.

So what is occupying the time of the Democrats? Jan. 6, 2021 — a few hours when "some people" did something at the Capitol. To quote Hillary, "What difference does it make?" We had energy independence, low unemployment, respect from foreign leaders and most importantly, a president who put America first. Is it not the job of our government to keep our citizens safe? Do you feel safe?

Sometimes when you have nothing to say, it's a good idea to say nothing.

God Bless America and protect us from our inept incompetent government.

Nancy Swatek,

Lake Geneva