Letter: Lettuce is more regulated in the U.S. than guns

Regarding Mr. Meredith's letter in the paper 6/23/22. Did he really write that "they" — Kristofferson, Hanson — are "blaming guns for the horrid incident in Texas?" Um, what else would come to mind as the primary cause of the massacre in Uvalde? Knives? Did he choke the victims to death?? No, it's guns — more specifically, assault weapons in the hands of a teenager. Lettuce is more highly regulated in this country than guns. Really, it is.

Mr. Meredith, are you assuming that someone that supports any kind of gun legislation also supports abortion? An obvious and weak attempt to conflate gun legislation with abortion. Without data, this is pretty pathetic.

Finally, the vaccines. As we all learned in beginning high school health, all medicines have side effects for some people. We also learned that there is NO vaccine that is 100% effective.

Mr. Meredith's profound lack of data regarding vaccine efficacy and safety, married up with the idea that apparently, according to Mr. Meredith, guns are not to blame for the massacre in Uvalde is truly astonishing. His deficiency of insight and absence of adherence to the use of basic data is breathtaking.

Patricia A. Schneider,

Williams Bay