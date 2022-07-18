Letter: Pro-life means all of us

It is not difficult to advocate for embryos. Fervently defending life in utero, even if it is only microscopic, can feel intoxicating and self-righteous and of moral virtue. Embryos can be idealized into something pleasant and palatable, devoid of any of the messy characteristics that we find undesirable in actual walking around human-beings.

Embryos aren’t yet gay or Muslim or liberal or Black or poor or other troublemaker types that we otherwise dispense cruelty or bigotry towards. Anti-abortion believers are able to be advocates for life, while still holding onto prejudices, hang-ups and hatred.

There are some in the pro-life movement that once these embryos are no longer embryos often don’t treat them as though they’re human. In the years following birth and people show up in communities, in their emergency rooms or along the borders, in need of food or refuge or healthcare or even compassion; they’re no longer treated as sacred or special.

Embryos that one day need government assistance to keep the light on or food on the table because they have endured unthinkable adversity along their journey will not be given a shred of empathy they’d have garnered when they were still microscopic. Rather they are derided as lazy and irresponsible.

Most ironically, embryos that grow into women who desire autonomy over their own body are now subjugated by those who once declared them precious. Pro-life in the truest sense has to mean that we are for all humanity. This requires we care about each other and work together to care for humanity wherever there is a need to do so.

Jerry Hanson,

Elkhorn