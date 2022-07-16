Letter: Should we just ban everything that isn't in the Constitution?

Women aren’t mentioned AT ALL in the Constitution, so I guess they can take away our right to vote, our right to own property, our right to have a bank account, our right to sign a contract, our right to have a credit card, etc. And let’s enslave all black people, too, because that’s in the Constitution, right? No mixed marriages, either, so the 70-year-old law that allowed Justice Thomas to marry a white woman should be overturned and they should be convicted and thrown in prison. Is there mention of automobiles, planes, radios, TVs, Internet, etc., in the Constitution? No? Well, outlaw them and overturn any laws that regulate them. Do they have any clue how weak that argument is?