Letter: Thank you to volunteers at Walworth County Dems' fair booth

On behalf of our Executive Board, I would like to thank the dozens of volunteers who made The Democratic Party of Walworth County booth at the Walworth County Fair vibrant and interactive.

We had thousands of thoughtful, sometimes spirited, conversations with our community members who appreciated our positive messaging and willingness to engage in civil and respectful discourse. Our new values banner was instrumental in starting conversations and the public overall approved of our focus on the issues that are important to all of us — safe communities, affordable, quality healthcare, a thriving PK-college/technical school system and a clean environment.

We appreciate the contributions of our volunteers, not only to the Walworth County Dems, but to numerous civic, religious, and non-profit organizations who benefit from their generosity of time and talents. They make Walworth County a better place to live.

Ellen Holly,

Chair,

Walworth County Dems