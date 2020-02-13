Look in the mirror, Lake Geneva. The mayor is correct

Lake Geneva Mayor Tom Hartz has stirred up a fuss by proposing that the city change its official mission statement.
Some people in City Hall and elsewhere have raised objections because Hartz recommends dropping a nostalgic reference to Lake Geneva’s having a “small-city atmosphere.”
The mayor is ruffling feathers by pointing out that this is no longer the small town everybody remembers from way back when.
The year is 2020, and Hartz is holding up a mirror.
And he is absolutely correct to do so.
First, let us be clear about what the mayor is saying, and what he is not saying. He is not saying that Lake Geneva should become less of a small city than it is today. Nor is he saying that he wants to create an ugly, overgrown, congested suburb of Chicago.
Some of his critics have accused Hartz of harboring such an agenda. They are wrong.
What the mayor is proposing is to drop an outdated mission statement that no longer reflects the reality of what Lake Geneva is. It states that the city’s mission is to preserve a reasonable cost of living, a high quality of life and a small-city atmosphere.
In short, it sounds like a postcard from the 1950s.
That might be what Lake Geneva represented for our parents or grandparents. But those qualities no longer exist here, at least not for everybody.
The reasonable cost of living has been replaced by a community where many people suffer in poverty and cannot afford a nice house. The high quality of life has been replaced by families struggling just to survive. And the small-city atmosphere has given way to neighborhoods filled with rental properties — with neighbors who barely know one another.
Those are the facts. That is the mirror Hartz is holding up. If you do not like what you see in the mirror, make some changes.
The mayor’s proposed new mission statement offers a good blueprint for change.
He proposes declaring a mission that is aimed not at preserving the past, but at building a better Lake Geneva in the future. It says we want to create a community that serves everyone who lives here, by providing affordable housing, good jobs and a high quality of life, among other things.
It is a vision for a more inclusive community that no longer leaves behind large segments of the population, and no longer ignores the big-city issues we are facing.
And it is absolutely correct.
Lake Geneva needs a more diverse inventory of housing choices. It needs more employment opportunities, with wages adequate to support a family. And it needs a quality of life that can be enjoyed by everyone — not just those with six-figure incomes.
After his initial proposal raised a ruckus, Hartz reconsidered and agreed to include the phrase “small-city atmosphere” in his proposed new mission statement. But remember — we are talking about the future now. If the community seeks to recapture a sense of small-town living, along with the other qualities articulated by the mayor, that is fine.
We are impressed by Hartz’s thoughtful examination of these big-picture issues. It takes courage for him to step into such an emotionally charged subject — and to say what needs to be said.
We hope Lake Geneva residents are willing to embrace his vision, and to commit themselves to working to achieve it.
It should be more than just words on paper. It should be our mission.