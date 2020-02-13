Look in the mirror, Lake Geneva. The mayor is correct

Lake Geneva Mayor Tom Hartz has stirred up a fuss by proposing that the city change its official mission statement.

Some people in City Hall and elsewhere have raised objections because Hartz recommends dropping a nostalgic reference to Lake Geneva’s having a “small-city atmosphere.”

The mayor is ruffling feathers by pointing out that this is no longer the small town everybody remembers from way back when.

The year is 2020, and Hartz is holding up a mirror.

And he is absolutely correct to do so.

First, let us be clear about what the mayor is saying, and what he is not saying. He is not saying that Lake Geneva should become less of a small city than it is today. Nor is he saying that he wants to create an ugly, overgrown, congested suburb of Chicago.

Some of his critics have accused Hartz of harboring such an agenda. They are wrong.

What the mayor is proposing is to drop an outdated mission statement that no longer reflects the reality of what Lake Geneva is. It states that the city’s mission is to preserve a reasonable cost of living, a high quality of life and a small-city atmosphere.

In short, it sounds like a postcard from the 1950s.