Opinion: A hotel tax increase for the Riviera project actually makes sense

Tax increases are rarely cause for celebration.
But this one should be pretty easy for people in Lake Geneva to accept, mostly because it will not come out of their pockets.
For that reason and others, we are supporting the plan to increase Lake Geneva’s hotel tax to fund the ongoing restoration of the Riviera lakefront center.
Our support comes with one caveat: This tax increase must be earmarked for the Riviera, so that the restoration project from this point forward does not affect local property taxes.
The Riviera is primarily a center of convenience and entertainment for out-of-town visitors who come to Lake Geneva to spend an afternoon at the beach or downtown. So, it makes sense that the restoration should be funded by those same visitors when they check into their hotels for the night.
Increasing the hotel tax from 5 percent to 8 percent, as proposed, seems to be a reasonable way to accomplish that.
City officials are forecasting that the tax increase would generate about $400,000 a year. At that rate, the increase should pay for the Riviera renovations and upgrades in about 10 years.
But city officials must remain committed to the earmark, and not give in to any temptation down the road to use the money elsewhere.
Officials are talking about borrowing more than $9 million right now, to pay for the Riviera and a number of other public works projects. Taking on that much debt does not seem nearly as daunting if the city has identified a revenue source to pay it back — at least the Riviera portion.
Best of all, the hotel tax would allow us to pay off the Riviera project with other people’s money: tourists staying in our hotels.
Support Local Journalism
Still, as with any tax increase, we do not take this position lightly.
Increasing the hotel tax has the potential to impact Lake Geneva’s all-important tourism and hospitality industry. Some hotel operators have voiced concern that the tax increase could hurt business by signaling that Lake Geneva is gouging tourists.
That is serious business, and it must be taken into consideration before this tax increase goes any further.
We take comfort in knowing that city officials are moving cautiously on this, doing their due diligence by checking hotel tax rates in surrounding communities. We urge city leaders to continue this careful approach before the city council takes final action.
But the tax increase does not appear to be excessive.
Increasing the rate from 5 percent to 8 percent means that visitors paying $200 a night at a hotel, for example, would see their taxes climb from $10 to just $18. Even a hotel stay costing $1,000 would result in taxes going up only from $50 to $90.
That hardly seems like the sort of price hike that would cause out-of-town visitors to go home angry.
So, we encourage the Lake Geneva City Council to approve this tax increase and to commit to the Riviera earmark.
We have been urging the city for months to come up with a plan for funding the long-awaited Riviera restoration. This seems to be a plan that allows the project to go forward without hitting local property owners in the pocketbooks.
And that truly is cause for celebration.
Riviera chain-link fence at start of project
Crew member with Chicago Bears logo on hardhat
Crew member smiling on Riviera scaffolding
Badger Scaffold crew at rooftop of Riviera
Scaffolding goes up February 2020 for historic Riviera job
Scaffold crew members on top of Riviera
Scaffolding overlooking downtown from atop Riviera
Badger Scaffold crew facing lakefront on Riviera job site
Crew member John Quinonez on scaffolding at Riviera
Crew member Ryan Paegelow on scaffolding at Riviera
Riviera scaffolding west side of building
Crews enjoy mild weather at Riviera construction site
Tenting protects Riviera construction crews from winter weather
Exterior of Riviera with scaffolding to start repair job
Crew members Badger Scaffold atop the Riviera
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!