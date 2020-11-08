Opinion: A hotel tax increase for the Riviera project actually makes sense

Officials are talking about borrowing more than $9 million right now, to pay for the Riviera and a number of other public works projects. Taking on that much debt does not seem nearly as daunting if the city has identified a revenue source to pay it back — at least the Riviera portion.

Best of all, the hotel tax would allow us to pay off the Riviera project with other people’s money: tourists staying in our hotels.

Still, as with any tax increase, we do not take this position lightly.

Increasing the hotel tax has the potential to impact Lake Geneva’s all-important tourism and hospitality industry. Some hotel operators have voiced concern that the tax increase could hurt business by signaling that Lake Geneva is gouging tourists.

That is serious business, and it must be taken into consideration before this tax increase goes any further.

We take comfort in knowing that city officials are moving cautiously on this, doing their due diligence by checking hotel tax rates in surrounding communities. We urge city leaders to continue this careful approach before the city council takes final action.

But the tax increase does not appear to be excessive.