Opinion: A toast to dreaming big in downtown Lake Geneva

At the time, the former church property was called Geneva Village Shops — a collection of small retail outlets, most of which were vacant. The building was ready for a makeover, to be sure. But, a brewery?

We feared the worst when months passed without any sign of transformation. Grand plans were announced, then postponed, then postponed again. The summer of 2019 came and went without any beer flowing from inside the old church.

Finally came the first real signs of progress in early 2020. Crews began dismantling an old porch at the front of the church. This was not exactly the truckloads of hops and barley that we had envisioned. But at least something was happening.

And it did not stop there.

By summertime, Schuld and his team had created a new outdoor space that looked like a beer-drinker’s paradise. Surrounded by new fencing and meticulous landscaping, it was filled with patio furniture perfect for sitting, relaxing and imbibing.

Which is exactly what Topsy Turvy’s new customers have been doing ever since. Starting on the Fourth of July weekend, the brewery has regularly drawn crowds of thirsty patrons eager to sample the custom beers flowing from the old church basement.