Opinion: A toast to dreaming big in downtown Lake Geneva

This one is close to home for the Lake Geneva Regional News. In fact, it is right next door.
At the old First Baptist Church at 727 Geneva St., entrepreneurs have done something pretty special this summer.
They have transformed the old church into Topsy Turvy Brewing Co., a new microbrewery that is quenching thirsts for downtown Lake Geneva visitors with beers produced on site.
There are many distinctive businesses worthy of our admiration in the Lake Geneva region. But we want to take a moment to acknowledge and congratulate the people behind this one in particular.
And, no, this is not a thinly-veiled solicitation for free Topsy Turvy samples. (Wink, wink.)
We are genuinely impressed by the manner in which this group accomplished the formidable task of converting a historic church building into something as radically new and different as a beer factory.
Perhaps because it took place right next door to us, it has been a remarkable thing to watch.
First, a confession: We were more than a little skeptical when the whole thing began two years ago.
That was when Chicago-area businessman David Schuld stepped forward to announce that he had purchased the old First Baptist Church and that he intended to open a brewery there.
At the time, the former church property was called Geneva Village Shops — a collection of small retail outlets, most of which were vacant. The building was ready for a makeover, to be sure. But, a brewery?
We feared the worst when months passed without any sign of transformation. Grand plans were announced, then postponed, then postponed again. The summer of 2019 came and went without any beer flowing from inside the old church.
Finally came the first real signs of progress in early 2020. Crews began dismantling an old porch at the front of the church. This was not exactly the truckloads of hops and barley that we had envisioned. But at least something was happening.
And it did not stop there.
By summertime, Schuld and his team had created a new outdoor space that looked like a beer-drinker’s paradise. Surrounded by new fencing and meticulous landscaping, it was filled with patio furniture perfect for sitting, relaxing and imbibing.
Which is exactly what Topsy Turvy’s new customers have been doing ever since. Starting on the Fourth of July weekend, the brewery has regularly drawn crowds of thirsty patrons eager to sample the custom beers flowing from the old church basement.
On the weekends, the brewery has been filled to capacity on many occasions — always a welcome sight.
Management even has named some of the new hops-and-barley creations with Lake Geneva in mind, such as the Lake Path Golden Ale.
It is a success story. And it is still unfolding. Work is continuing inside the building on what Topsy Turvy officials say will be an indoor taproom and other amenities. We can hardly wait.
We applaud Schuld and his team for their vision and their perseverance in remaking an important downtown property.
Whether you drink beer or not, whether you miss the old church or not, you surely can appreciate when entrepreneurs achieve their goals and bring something new and special to the community.
In downtown Lake Geneva, we have our own beer now.
Cheers.
