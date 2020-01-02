Opinion: City must resolve outdoor storefront display issue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It seems some Lake Geneva aldermen have mixed feelings, too.

That’s why we think it is time for the Lake Geneva City Council to bring this matter to the forefront and decide once and for all: Does the city want to maintain this ordinance?

The city’s downtown business district is too important for store owners and shoppers to be left wondering about the city’s agenda. Nobody should have to guess whether code enforcement officers are going to show up and start writing tickets in the midst of a busy shopping season.

That is not a healthy environment for anyone, not least of all our local business owners.

Since this debate began in April with the first hint of an approaching crackdown, several aldermen have voiced opposition or reservations about the ban on outdoor merchandise. Just a few weeks ago, Alderman Tim Dunn said he was thinking about moving to repeal the ordinance.

There is nothing wrong with differing opinions, of course. But if the city has an opportunity to resolve a dispute and send a clearer message about its intentions to a constituency as important as downtown businesses, why not?