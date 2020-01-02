Opinion: City must resolve outdoor storefront display issue

It makes very little sense for Lake Geneva to have an ordinance on the books that is not enforced.
It makes even less sense to have an ordinance that the city’s elected leaders do not support.
So, let’s talk about this matter of prohibiting downtown store owners from displaying merchandise outside their stores.
The city has had an ordinance on the books for many years banning such displays, in an effort to avoid clutter and to keep sidewalks clear for pedestrians and so forth.
Store owners, however, say there has been little enforcement of this ban. And in that time, some stores have made outdoor displays part of their personality, and have succeeded in attracting customers with a festive marketplace sort of vibe.
The city this year inexplicably began enforcing the ordinance — even issuing municipal citations to store owners, some of whom have been part of Lake Geneva for many years.
The situation has split public opinion between those who think the city should leave the store owners alone, and those who think the city is correct to take control of downtown sidewalks.
Here at the Lake Geneva Regional News editorial board, we, too, have been divided on the issue, as evidenced by our “pro” and “con” editorial positions published side by side in August.
It seems some Lake Geneva aldermen have mixed feelings, too.
That’s why we think it is time for the Lake Geneva City Council to bring this matter to the forefront and decide once and for all: Does the city want to maintain this ordinance?
The city’s downtown business district is too important for store owners and shoppers to be left wondering about the city’s agenda. Nobody should have to guess whether code enforcement officers are going to show up and start writing tickets in the midst of a busy shopping season.
That is not a healthy environment for anyone, not least of all our local business owners.
Since this debate began in April with the first hint of an approaching crackdown, several aldermen have voiced opposition or reservations about the ban on outdoor merchandise. Just a few weeks ago, Alderman Tim Dunn said he was thinking about moving to repeal the ordinance.
There is nothing wrong with differing opinions, of course. But if the city has an opportunity to resolve a dispute and send a clearer message about its intentions to a constituency as important as downtown businesses, why not?
In the most recent twist in this saga, the city abruptly dropped citations against business owners — after several months — on the eve of hearings in Lake Geneva Municipal Court. The city attorney said, in so many words, that he wanted to give the merchants another chance.
Even that did not sit well with the merchants — they wanted their day in court.
All of Lake Geneva deserves a day in court on this issue.
The nine members of the Lake Geneva City Council should report for jury duty and render a verdict: Will this government regulation live or die?