Opinion:County must take responsibility for mishandling dementia sufferer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

It has been two years since we learned the awful truth about how James Demeuse died.

Now, we are learning the awful truth about how Walworth County has failed to deal with this tragedy.

James Demeuse, a 70-year-old man from the town of Geneva, died a horrible death in 2017 when he was discharged from the Walworth County Jail in a fog of dementia, with little idea where to go.

His body was found five months later in a vacant field where he had succumbed to the elements, probably not long after leaving the county jail on foot in Elkhorn.

Shortly after his body was found, we criticized the manner in which this grandfather and military veteran was treated by those at the county jail and the county courthouse. We called for a better understanding of mental health issues by our criminal justice professionals and others.

Two years later, we have real questions about whether county officials have heeded the lessons of James Demeuse’s death.

Demeuse’s widow and his estate filed a federal lawsuit March 20 against the county and three county jail workers, alleging that the defendants violated their loved one’s constitutional rights by denying him due process. The civil suit seeks unspecified damages.