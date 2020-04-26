Opinion:County must take responsibility for mishandling dementia sufferer

It has been two years since we learned the awful truth about how James Demeuse died.
Now, we are learning the awful truth about how Walworth County has failed to deal with this tragedy.
James Demeuse, a 70-year-old man from the town of Geneva, died a horrible death in 2017 when he was discharged from the Walworth County Jail in a fog of dementia, with little idea where to go.
His body was found five months later in a vacant field where he had succumbed to the elements, probably not long after leaving the county jail on foot in Elkhorn.
Shortly after his body was found, we criticized the manner in which this grandfather and military veteran was treated by those at the county jail and the county courthouse. We called for a better understanding of mental health issues by our criminal justice professionals and others.
Two years later, we have real questions about whether county officials have heeded the lessons of James Demeuse’s death.
Demeuse’s widow and his estate filed a federal lawsuit March 20 against the county and three county jail workers, alleging that the defendants violated their loved one’s constitutional rights by denying him due process. The civil suit seeks unspecified damages.
It is the latest sad twist in a tragic case that demands the county’s full attention, as well as the county’s commitment to resolve that this sort of thing will never happen again.
Statistically, it could happen again.
There are currently about 50 million people in the world living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. That number is expected to triple within the next 30 years, as America’s baby boomers and other generations reach their golden years — with no cure in sight for Alzheimer’s disease.
In other words, James Demeuse was not the last person who will ever show up at the courthouse in Elkhorn suffering from dementia, needing a helping hand from professionals trained to recognize and manage such situations.
Walworth County is fortunate to have a group, Dementia Friendly Community Initiative Inc., that offers training to cops, teachers, business owners and others. Once a workplace or organization has completed the training, it is certified as “dementia-friendly.”
More than 50 such places around Walworth County have achieved this status, including Lake Geneva City Hall.
Unfortunately, the county sheriff’s department, which operates the county jail, is not one of them.
The head of Dementia Friendly Community Initiative Inc. says his group has completed training of some county sheriff’s employees, but not enough. Changes within the command structure at the sheriff’s department, he said, have slowed the training process.
That sounds like a pretty flimsy excuse for the county.
How could anyone in county government allow this to happen? Two years after James Demeuse died, the county still does not seem to take seriously its responsibility to people living with dementia.
Which brings us back to the lawsuit.
Had the county responded to this tragedy with the urgency that it warranted, we cannot help wondering whether there would have been an opportunity to resolve things with James Demeuse’s family without a lawsuit. It would be nice if the family had been spared the unpleasantness of having to relive the painful details of their loved one’s demise.
We urge county officials to take steps to make sure no family ever has to go through this again.
