Opinion: Downtown business district needs renewed stability and purpose

Somewhere along the way, the organization’s finances went astray. We have recently learned that the Business Improvement District has been mired in red ink for the past three years, with deficits ranging from $20,000 to upwards of $50,000.

This is distressing, of course, not only because public tax dollars are involved, but because the district plays an important role in keeping downtown vibrant and enticing.

The financial issues are coming to light as new board members take their seats at the Business Improvement District. Since voters in April elected a new mayor, Charlene Klein, there has been much turnover on the business district board.

We appreciate the efforts of board members past and present, but maybe it is good to have new faces involved at this particular time.

Maybe a new board can bring a fresh set of eyes to the financial crunch, and set the downtown district on a course to more stability and success.

The organization’s new leaders already have changed direction on one issue: resurrecting the Oktoberfest event this year and trying to restructure the festival in the safety-conscious era of coronavirus.