Opinion: Downtown business district needs renewed stability and purpose

Downtown Lake Geneva is really its own place.
Separate and apart from the rest of the city, downtown functions as a standalone shopping and tourist destination, independent of the other neighborhoods in Lake Geneva.
So, it stands to reason that downtown should have its own government, in a sense, and its own property tax.
That was the rationale in 1991 for creating the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District. Downtown property owners pay a special tax to maintain the Business Improvement District as an organization whose sole purpose is supporting and promoting downtown.
The tax is collected by the city and distributed by the city. But, for all practical purposes, the Business Improvement District is self-supporting, self-governing, and self-sustaining.
A board of business owners, appointed by the city council, oversees the district and decides how the organization should spend its money.
The property tax generates $230,000 a year, which is above and beyond the taxes that downtown businesses pay to fund typical city government services, such as police and fire protection and street maintenance.
The Business Improvement District uses its $230,000 a year for very specific expenditures: flowers to make downtown attractive to shoppers and visitors, special events to draw people downtown, and until recently an executive director to manage things.
Somewhere along the way, the organization’s finances went astray. We have recently learned that the Business Improvement District has been mired in red ink for the past three years, with deficits ranging from $20,000 to upwards of $50,000.
This is distressing, of course, not only because public tax dollars are involved, but because the district plays an important role in keeping downtown vibrant and enticing.
The financial issues are coming to light as new board members take their seats at the Business Improvement District. Since voters in April elected a new mayor, Charlene Klein, there has been much turnover on the business district board.
We appreciate the efforts of board members past and present, but maybe it is good to have new faces involved at this particular time.
Maybe a new board can bring a fresh set of eyes to the financial crunch, and set the downtown district on a course to more stability and success.
The organization’s new leaders already have changed direction on one issue: resurrecting the Oktoberfest event this year and trying to restructure the festival in the safety-conscious era of coronavirus.
As they contemplate their budget woes further, board members have talked about other possible adjustments. Cutting back on downtown flower displays and eliminating or outsourcing other downtown events are among the ideas being mentioned.
Obviously, the district could increase its property taxes, too, although that is seldom an option that goes without controversy and backlash.
We urge the district’s board members to be thoughtful and cautious as they choose their next steps.
Downtown businesses owners should engage in the process and make sure that their voices are heard when it comes to deciding how the Business Improvement District will proceed.
Plans seem to be moving forward to hire a new executive director, and we hope that will instill an added sense of rebirth and renewal.
Downtown is a special place, indeed. It deserves a special organization like this. And downtown business owners have a right to expect careful stewardship of their resources.
