Opinion: Fontana harbor needs a coalition to take action now

Pictures do not lie. And the pictures of the Abbey Marina in Fontana are not pretty.

We owe a debt of gratitude to the private operators of the marina for alerting the community to the deteriorated state of Fontana’s harbor.

Aerial photos released by the marina show clearly what is happening: Mud is building up at the bottom of the harbor, so much so that boats could soon struggle to move around.

This is not a small problem.

We urge community leaders in Fontana — both public and private — to take this seriously and to develop a plan for assessing and correcting the problem as soon as possible.

The harbor situated alongside the luxurious Abbey Resort is one of the biggest attractions in Fontana. Located on the far western edge of Geneva Lake, it is rightfully regarded as boasting one of the most beautiful marinas in the Midwest.

It is home to the Abbey Yacht Club, a private group that includes about 400 boat owners. Each boat owner pays a pretty penny to keep their vessel in the prestigious Fontana harbor.

Boat slips cost more than $150,000 in many cases, and yacht club members pay thousands of dollars more in fees each summer.