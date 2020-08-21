Opinion: Fontana harbor needs a coalition to take action now

Pictures do not lie. And the pictures of the Abbey Marina in Fontana are not pretty.
We owe a debt of gratitude to the private operators of the marina for alerting the community to the deteriorated state of Fontana’s harbor.
Aerial photos released by the marina show clearly what is happening: Mud is building up at the bottom of the harbor, so much so that boats could soon struggle to move around.
This is not a small problem.
We urge community leaders in Fontana — both public and private — to take this seriously and to develop a plan for assessing and correcting the problem as soon as possible.
The harbor situated alongside the luxurious Abbey Resort is one of the biggest attractions in Fontana. Located on the far western edge of Geneva Lake, it is rightfully regarded as boasting one of the most beautiful marinas in the Midwest.
It is home to the Abbey Yacht Club, a private group that includes about 400 boat owners. Each boat owner pays a pretty penny to keep their vessel in the prestigious Fontana harbor.
Boat slips cost more than $150,000 in many cases, and yacht club members pay thousands of dollars more in fees each summer.
These boat owners deserve a harbor that is well maintained and well operated. And the entire Lake Geneva region has an interest in making sure that Fontana’s harbor upholds its reputation as offering one of the Midwest’s premier marinas.
Not only does the harbor draw visitors to Fontana throughout the year, it is home to the Geneva Lakes Antique and Classic Boat Show, a wildly popular summer event.
Needless to say, all of this is in jeopardy if the harbor is allowed to become a mud pit.
The members of the yacht club have spent $15,000 to $20,000 a year lately to dredge the harbor and to keep the problem under control. But they are fighting a losing battle.
Aerial photos show dark discoloration of the harbor, as the muck inches closer and closer to the surface — threatening to disrupt boat owners trying to navigate in the harbor.
Led by harbormaster Ed Snyder, the marina operators have gone to the Fontana Village Board to sound an alarm that the problem is getting worse. The group makes a compelling case that village storm-water control efforts have contributed by channeling more and more muddy sedimentation into the harbor.
While some local officials have questioned whether the village is partly to blame, others do not dispute it. Said village trustee John O’Neill: “We have been using the harbor for the past 50 years as a sedimentation basin.”
It is encouraging that the village board has agreed to pay half of the cost of hiring engineers to assess the situation. We hope that is a sign of good-faith intentions on both sides to share the responsibility of cleaning and restoring the harbor.
Along with the village and the yacht club, Fontana needs a strong and decisive coalition working together and making the investment needed to protect this important regional resource.
Save the Fontana harbor. Make it, again, as pretty as a picture.
