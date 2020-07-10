Opinion: Give beer sales a chance at the county fair

The fair’s focus on 4-H, carnival rides, agricultural education and a family-friendly environment is something that will remain important. Serving beer will simply supplement this mission financially. It is easy to oppose the fair adding beer to the mix, and we understand why people might not want to add alcohol to an event that is so inherently wholesome.

There is a potential for problems with this proposal. A lush may overindulge and cause trouble. However, with the beer limited to the grandstand during musical performances, it seems unlikely that this will be a major concern.

The fair is also only experimenting with alcohol for one year. If the board doesn’t like the results, it can reverse course.

Children throughout the region rely on the fair as a fun, healthy source of entertainment. It provides a chance for kids to understand where their food comes from, and for people who have never milked a cow to get a glimpse into farm life.

Students who raise animals that are auctioned off each year rely on that money for college, and vendors bring their goods to the fair to earn a living. A lot of people depend on the fair each year, and not just for a fun day or weekend.