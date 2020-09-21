Opinion: Lake Geneva Oktoberfest could show the way to a new normal

We enjoy a good festival as much as anyone.

So, we are happy to see that organizers of Lake Geneva’s Oktoberfest are trying to recast the popular seasonal event in the era of coronavirus.

If they can make Oktoberfest safe, we applaud the achievement.

If they cannot, however, the festival must not go forward.

Who could blame them for trying?

Since the crisis began in February with coronavirus, or COVID-19, it seems that life has been turned upside-down here in the Lake Geneva region.

Schools shut down, sports seasons were canceled, tourism was disrupted. And just about every major summertime event that we enjoy seemed to pack it in. Sorry, maybe next year, they said.

We lost the Concerts in the Park, Restaurant Week, the Walworth County Fair, Venetian Fest, Fourth of July fireworks, Music by the Lake, the Lobster Boil and Steak Fry, and so many more.

With good reason, organizers of these events reluctantly pulled the plug, out of concern that bringing crowds together would put public health in jeopardy from the coronavirus.