Opinion: Mayor deserves a 'pass' on coronavirus sidewalk action

The first controversy of Charlene Klein’s term in office as mayor involved her unilaterally rescinding Lake Geneva’s rule prohibiting local merchants from displaying their wares on the sidewalk in front of their stores. She did so without bringing the matter before the City Council for its deliberation and decision. Eventually, she did bring the issue to the City Council, however belatedly.

In my judgment, what Charlene Klein did was no big deal. It was a minor mistake, and she should be given a pass for doing what she did.

As for the more substantial issue of merchants displaying their wares on the sidewalk in front of their stores, it is indeed a controversial one. Many citizens of Lake Geneva are in favor of merchants being allowed to do so, some of whom argue that merchants who place their merchandise on sidewalk do not block the sidewalk.

Other citizens are fervently opposed to allowing merchants to display their wares on the sidewalk, maintaining that they indeed are blocking the sidewalk and by doing so, might cause accidents.

Some residents also regard the display of merchandise on the sidewalk as “unaesthetic” or to put it more bluntly, “tacky,” making Lake Geneva look like a second-rate Mackinac Island or Wisconsin Dells.