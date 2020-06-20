Opinion: Mayor made rookie mistake by exploiting a public health crisis

With regard to Lake Geneva’s ban on sidewalk merchandise displays, I suspect a lot of people, like me, were hoping that our new mayor would try to resolve the matter once and for all.
But not like this.
Newly elected Mayor Charlene Klein, who has been in office for about two months, is understandably eager to dismantle parts of her predecessor’s legacy — and to get busy creating her own legacy.
Klein lost a tough race to Tom Hartz in 2018. Then, she had to sit and watch Hartz lead the community for two long years before she got another chance with the voters.
One of the things Hartz did that irked Klein was to begin enforcing a measure that many people had forgotten about: an ordinance prohibiting downtown store owners from exhibiting their wares out on the sidewalks.
Personally, I think the sidewalk displays are pretty cool. They give downtown a public marketplace vibe — almost a festival atmosphere — that is exciting and enticing to tourists and other visitors.
So, I guess I agree with Charlene on this one. And I would not object if the city called off its sidewalk police and let those downtown business owners do their thing.
But not like this.
The ordinance prohibiting sidewalk displays was passed by the nine elected members of the Lake Geneva City Council. As the recent crackdown stirred public debate on the issue, a majority of city council members stood behind the sidewalk ban.
Only the city council should have the authority to uphold the ban or overturn it.
Lake Geneva’s new mayor, however, took it upon herself to act unilaterally on the issue just a few weeks after she was sworn into office.
Klein suspended enforcement of the sidewalk merchandise prohibition on May 14 as part of an emergency city proclamation aimed at combating the coronavirus pandemic. Yes, you heard right — the coronavirus.
I know what you are thinking. What does a public health crisis have to do with whether store owners in Lake Geneva should be allowed to haul their goodies out onto the sidewalk? The answer is obvious: Nothing.
The city’s emergency coronavirus declaration — issued back in March while Hartz was still mayor — empowered the city to take steps aimed at protecting the public from the virus, also known as COVID-19.
After Klein defeated Hartz in the April 7 election, she tweaked the emergency declaration with a few updates that seemed in order. Aldermen had given the mayor that authority, but only if there was not enough time to consult the full city council on a coronavirus issue “requiring immediate attention.”
The original proclamation said nothing about downtown stores and where they should be allowed to exhibit their merchandise. And why should it say anything about that? Sidewalk displays are a completely unrelated issue — and certainly not one that required immediate attention.
No, this was simply Mayor Charlene Klein abusing her authority by circumventing the city council on an issue that had been nagging her.
It was a rookie mistake by a new mayor. And she needs to taken to task for exploiting a public health emergency in a way that came off looking like a petty political power grab. I hope this is not how Klein plans to conduct herself for the next two years.
To their credit, a couple of city council members called her out. When the city council was next reviewing its strategy on the coronavirus, the sidewalk merchandise matter was set aside and put to a separate vote.
This would have been a good time for aldermen to assert their authority and to send a message to the new mayor about checks and balances. Unfortunately, it did not work out that way. The council deadlocked 4-4 on whether to undo the mayor’s abuse of authority.
Klein, of course, used her tiebreaker vote to sustain her power grab by a razor-thin margin of 5 to 4.
Hopefully, she got the message anyway.
Yes, she won the election. Yes, we all wish her well over the next two years. Go ahead, Charlene. Seize this opportunity to tackle problems and offer solutions. Present your new ideas. Advance your agenda.
But not like this.
Scott Williams is editor of the Lake Geneva Regional News.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!