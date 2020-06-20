Opinion: Mayor made rookie mistake by exploiting a public health crisis

Only the city council should have the authority to uphold the ban or overturn it.

Lake Geneva’s new mayor, however, took it upon herself to act unilaterally on the issue just a few weeks after she was sworn into office.

Klein suspended enforcement of the sidewalk merchandise prohibition on May 14 as part of an emergency city proclamation aimed at combating the coronavirus pandemic. Yes, you heard right — the coronavirus.

I know what you are thinking. What does a public health crisis have to do with whether store owners in Lake Geneva should be allowed to haul their goodies out onto the sidewalk? The answer is obvious: Nothing.

The city’s emergency coronavirus declaration — issued back in March while Hartz was still mayor — empowered the city to take steps aimed at protecting the public from the virus, also known as COVID-19.

After Klein defeated Hartz in the April 7 election, she tweaked the emergency declaration with a few updates that seemed in order. Aldermen had given the mayor that authority, but only if there was not enough time to consult the full city council on a coronavirus issue “requiring immediate attention.”