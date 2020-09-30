Opinion: New faces needed in Madison to improve education

To the editor:

Education in Wisconsin is facing two critical challenges.

The first of these relates to the Covid-19 pandemic. Because of the failure of GOP leadership in the state legislature, our response to this crisis has been exemplified by knee jerk reactionism and lack of a comprehensive plan. This dereliction of duty now places our children at risk as they return to school, along with teachers, staff and families.

The other has to due with a lack of resources, a problem made worse by the presence of a school voucher program.

School vouchers, on the surface, may seem a reasonable proposition. By introducing competitive forces into the educational environment, schools are incentivized to improve quality. Parents have freedom of choice. These are, however, clearly outweighed by the negative impacts.

School voucher programs do not cover entire tuition costs for all families, leaving those behind who are less well off. Transportation costs are not included. Money is taken from public schools, leaving fewer resources for non-wealthy students and those with disabilities. Instead, richer and less challenged students are funneled into the for-profit education industry, which has disproportionately supported Republican politicians.