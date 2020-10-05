Opinion: Rural ambulance deal deserves voter support in November

Voters in all five municipalities will see a referendum on their ballots Nov. 3 seeking support to raise property taxes to fund the new arrangement. The cost-sharing breaks down like this on an annual basis: $163,492 in the village of Walworth, $150,000 in the town of Walworth, $78,000 in the village of Sharon, $59,019 in the town of Sharon and $45,477 in the village of Darien.

If any one of the five partners tried to finance such a contract on their own, it would probably cost much, much more.

This cooperative deal delivers real value at a relatively reasonable price by achieving an economy of scale.

Under the new contract with Metro Paramedic Services LLC, anyone calling for an ambulance anywhere in one of the five municipalities will get a faster response and will get paramedics who are better equipped to deal with medical emergencies.

The current method of providing fire and ambulance services certainly is not getting the job done. Rural communities dependent on volunteer fire departments have been struggling for years to find and retain enough qualified volunteers to handle the demand.

It is an issue that officials throughout Walworth County have been studying and trying to resolve.

This could be the answer.