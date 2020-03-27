Opinion: Science is our best hope against this virus and others

This might not be the right time to start a new conversation about getting your kids vaccinated.
On the other hand, it could be the perfect time.
The arrival of the coronavirus national emergency — declared by President Trump — represents a dramatic new reminder about the importance of immunizing children against preventable diseases.
Think about it. As we confront the grim prospects for a catastrophic outbreak of coronavirus, what is it that everyone is waiting and hoping for? A vaccine.
What was President Trump reportedly trying to get when he approached German scientists regarding coronavirus? A vaccine.
Those in the anti-vaccination crowd can spout all day long about how they think the government is tricking people into believing that science has the answers. But now that a killer pandemic is stalking us, even the most ardent skeptic knows that our best hope is for science to save us. And how? With a vaccine.
That was how we beat whooping cough in the 1940s, how we beat polio in the 1950s, and how we beat measles in the 1960s. And it is how we can beat coronavirus in the 2020s.
Science must win again. The alternative is unthinkable.
But even if scientists develop a coronavirus vaccine, you have to wonder if anti-vaxxers will refuse to accept it. Will they deny their own children the benefit of science’s best hope simply because of something they read on the internet or heard at a political rally?
The latest child immunization statistics here in Walworth County are not encouraging.
As reported in mid-February in the Lake Geneva Regional News, anti-vaxxer attitudes are growing in our community. An increasing number of children are being denied immunizations against chickenpox, whooping cough and other dangerous diseases.
Politicians in Madison are partly to blame.
The state has emboldened science deniers by making it legal for children in Wisconsin to attend school un-immunized, as long as their parents sign a waiver invoking religious beliefs or some other exemption.
The latest statistics compiled by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show that immunization rates are declining at many schools in the Lake Geneva region. Faith Christian School, Walworth Elementary School, Reek Elementary School, Lake Geneva Middle School and Fontana Elementary School are just a few where immunizations are down.
This is a triumph of junk science over common sense. And it must stop.
More than just protecting your own family, it is your duty to protect the community at-large by not making your child a walking petri dish of contagious bugs.
Parents must talk with their pediatricians and heed the medical community’s advice.
Schools should step up their efforts to educate parents about the importance of protecting children from preventable diseases.
State lawmakers should repeal the loopholes that allow parents to circumvent child immunization guidelines and to put public health at risk in our schools.
Science has served mankind well in defeating or controlling diseases that threatened us. Let science do its job.
Hopefully it will prevail again this time.
The Regional News editorial board consists of General Manager Robert Ireland, Editor Scott Williams and community members Patrick Quinn and Elizabeth Lupo DiVito.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!