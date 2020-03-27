Opinion: Science is our best hope against this virus and others

This might not be the right time to start a new conversation about getting your kids vaccinated.

On the other hand, it could be the perfect time.

The arrival of the coronavirus national emergency — declared by President Trump — represents a dramatic new reminder about the importance of immunizing children against preventable diseases.

Think about it. As we confront the grim prospects for a catastrophic outbreak of coronavirus, what is it that everyone is waiting and hoping for? A vaccine.

What was President Trump reportedly trying to get when he approached German scientists regarding coronavirus? A vaccine.

Those in the anti-vaccination crowd can spout all day long about how they think the government is tricking people into believing that science has the answers. But now that a killer pandemic is stalking us, even the most ardent skeptic knows that our best hope is for science to save us. And how? With a vaccine.

That was how we beat whooping cough in the 1940s, how we beat polio in the 1950s, and how we beat measles in the 1960s. And it is how we can beat coronavirus in the 2020s.

Science must win again. The alternative is unthinkable.