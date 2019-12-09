Opinion: State should repeal limits on local liquor licenses

The owners of a new pub in the village of Fontana shouldn’t have needed to fork over $25,000 to start their business.
In order to sell spirits when they open their doors, Kim Minette and Mike Trainor had to reimburse the village of Fontana a small fortune.
That’s because Minette and Trainor needed a license to sell liquor and Fontana had reached its state-imposed limit.
However, the tavern owners had an option to buy a license using an obscure state law that allows neighboring municipalities to sell their liquor licenses. The town of Delavan had a license that wasn’t in use, and officials there decided that this prized commodity carried a heavy price tag.
The town sold its license to Fontana for $25,000, and the village sold it to Minette and Trainor.
The problem here doesn’t lie with the village of Fontana or the town of Delavan. The state has created unnecessary barriers to enter the market. The tavern owners saw a business opportunity, and wanted to enter the competitive bar market.
The state limits how many licenses a municipality can have based on its population, and the state doesn’t consider that communities like Lake Geneva and Fontana see seasonal fluctuations.
For many businesses, a liquor license can move the needle from being successful to thriving. It could also be the difference between staying open or closing.
The state limit forces local elected officials in Lake Geneva and Fontana into the loathsome position of picking winners and losers in the private sector. In Lake Geneva, when a liquor license becomes available, the city council has to pick which business receives it. There are no shortages of businesses in Lake Geneva looking for this license.
A license recently became available in Lake Geneva, and Flat Iron Tap and Barrique Wine and Brew Bar both applied for it. Barrique and Flat Iron Tap already held licenses to sell beer and wine, but not spirits.
The city is using a point system to determine which business will earn the right to have a license. We’ve previously applauded the point system because it makes the decision-making process transparent. However, why do our local officials need to select which businesses get an upper hand? The limit is anti-free market.
The state legislature should revisit the imposed limits on liquor license, and change the laws to represent free-market capitalism.