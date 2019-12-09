Opinion: State should repeal limits on local liquor licenses

For many businesses, a liquor license can move the needle from being successful to thriving. It could also be the difference between staying open or closing.

The state limit forces local elected officials in Lake Geneva and Fontana into the loathsome position of picking winners and losers in the private sector. In Lake Geneva, when a liquor license becomes available, the city council has to pick which business receives it. There are no shortages of businesses in Lake Geneva looking for this license.

A license recently became available in Lake Geneva, and Flat Iron Tap and Barrique Wine and Brew Bar both applied for it. Barrique and Flat Iron Tap already held licenses to sell beer and wine, but not spirits.

The city is using a point system to determine which business will earn the right to have a license. We’ve previously applauded the point system because it makes the decision-making process transparent. However, why do our local officials need to select which businesses get an upper hand? The limit is anti-free market.