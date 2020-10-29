Opinion: What happened between Williams Bay and Jim Weiss?

This type of situation is always treated delicately and carefully, as it should be whenever someone’s job and career are involved.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That is why the Wisconsin open meetings law allows government bodies like the Williams Bay Village Board to gather behind closed doors when an employee is being investigated, disciplined or terminated. If the two sides ultimately are able to clear up misunderstandings and move forward together, it could be argued, perhaps, that the public does not really need to know much about the employer-employee relationship.

Obviously, that is not the case with Williams Bay and Jim Weiss. The two sides are not moving forward together. Something happened that caused village board members to decide that they needed to terminate his employment.

Now is the time for those board members to explain their decision.

The taxpayers of Williams Bay have a right to know. They paid Weiss’ salary, and they entrusted him to manage the village. (They also entrusted their village board to hire the right guy.) The people of the town of Linn have a right to know, too, why their town chairman was abruptly fired from his day job.

Make no mistake: We are not suggesting that there was any hidden scandal or any wrongdoing by Weiss or anyone else.