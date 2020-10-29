Opinion: What happened between Williams Bay and Jim Weiss?

We urge village officials in Williams Bay to disclose as much as possible about the termination of village administrator Jim Weiss.
The residents and taxpayers of Williams Bay have a right to know what is going on. Voters in the neighboring town of Linn have an interest in this, too.
Weiss is arguably among the more high-profile figures in local government in the Lake Geneva region.
In addition to serving the past four years as Williams Bay’s village administrator, he is the elected town chairman in the town of Linn, where he lives.
His job in Williams Bay paid him more than $80,000 a year to oversee the village government there. His elected position in the town of Linn gives him influence over the operations of that community, too.
In the past, questions have been raised about whether he could have a conflict of interest managing the affairs of one municipality while holding elected office in another. But no conflict has ever materialized, and Weiss has seemingly done a good job of juggling his dual roles.
In fact, there has been no sign of trouble involving Jim Weiss, as far as we are aware. Which makes it a bit perplexing that Williams Bay suddenly decided to fire him.
Perplexing, and also all the more important that we see full public disclosure.
This type of situation is always treated delicately and carefully, as it should be whenever someone’s job and career are involved.
That is why the Wisconsin open meetings law allows government bodies like the Williams Bay Village Board to gather behind closed doors when an employee is being investigated, disciplined or terminated. If the two sides ultimately are able to clear up misunderstandings and move forward together, it could be argued, perhaps, that the public does not really need to know much about the employer-employee relationship.
Obviously, that is not the case with Williams Bay and Jim Weiss. The two sides are not moving forward together. Something happened that caused village board members to decide that they needed to terminate his employment.
Now is the time for those board members to explain their decision.
The taxpayers of Williams Bay have a right to know. They paid Weiss’ salary, and they entrusted him to manage the village. (They also entrusted their village board to hire the right guy.) The people of the town of Linn have a right to know, too, why their town chairman was abruptly fired from his day job.
Make no mistake: We are not suggesting that there was any hidden scandal or any wrongdoing by Weiss or anyone else.
The explanation could be simple, uneventful, even boring. But it needs to come out.
Williams Bay Village President Bill Duncan issued a vague statement that he and his colleagues decided new leadership was needed to address “challenges” and to accomplish “goals” for the village. OK. What challenges? What goals? And why not Jim Weiss leading the way any longer?
The people of the Lake Geneva region deserve some answers.
