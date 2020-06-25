Our view: Elkhorn must allow this domestic violence shelter to open

New Beginnings serves hundreds of women and children annually who have been victims of domestic violence. But there is no emergency shelter in Walworth County. For those needing safe haven in urgent situations, shelters as far away as Milwaukee and Madison are often the only option.

New Beginnings has found an ideal location at 20 N. Church St. in a former medical clinic whose owners are donating the building. The site is across the street from the Elkhorn Police Department and is situated near other resources to help domestic violence victims embark on their recovery surrounded by a nurturing community.

The proposal has the support of law enforcement leaders, health care experts, social service professionals, city planners and many others. One Elkhorn alderman, Scott McClory, is a retired Walworth County sheriff’s captain who has backed New Beginnings.

Still, a vocal group of neighbors have hired lawyers and fought hard to stop the shelter. They have tried everything from scare tactics to counting parking spaces.

Walworth County Circuit Judge Daniel Johnson rightfully saw through this charade when he ruled in April that nobody had presented any sound legal rationale for denying New Beginnings its permit.