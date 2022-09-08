Our view: How hard would it be to install a crosswalk at Center Street?

Earlier this summer Lake Geneva officials released the results of a one-day traffic study of the intersection at the bottom of the Center Street hill.

The intersection of Center Street and Interchange North/County Highway H has become increasingly congested following the construction of homes in the Stone Ridge subdivision.

After concern were raised, Walworth County and City of Lake Geneva officials approved paying for a traffic study of the problematic intersection to determine if improvements were warranted. The projected cost of this study was between $6,000 and $7,000.

Representatives from Baxter & Woodman Consulting Engineers, Inc. of Madison conducted the study during a 24-hour period on Wednesday, June 22.

Lake Geneva Public Works Director Tom Earle announced during the July 25 public works committee meeting that the study has been completed, and it has been determined that a traffic signal is not warranted at that intersection.

That information was released less than a week after an 81-year-old man was killed crossing the road about a block and a half from the intersection.

First, it’s disheartening to hear of any governing body spending thousands on a one-day study.

Second, the city should re-examine this intersection. Even if a traffic light is not warranted, there is nothing stopping the city from installing a crosswalk or pedestrian signs.

If someone living up in the Stone Ridge subdivision wants to walk or bike into Lake Geneva, there is no safe way to cross the street.

The city should consider what safety improvements can be made. But another expensive study isn’t necessary, public comments and elected official discussion should do the trick.