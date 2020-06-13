Our view: Lake Geneva needs a new liquor license system

Without creating a new system, the Lake Geneva City Council abolished its mechanism for awarding coveted liquor licenses.
The old system, which our editorial board previously endorsed, ended abruptly after the April election.
Now, the city is providing business owners with no guidance on what to anticipate in the liquor license application process.
The council may still develop a new system, but it eliminated the existing one without debating or discussing its replacement. Now, business owners are left to guess how a license will be awarded if one becomes available.
For now, it appears the city is returning to its loosely followed first-come, first-serve basis that for years brought the appearances of cronyism.
The idea behind the recent point system made sense. Business owners could earn an available liquor license by meeting certain criteria. Business owners could do desirable things, such as obtain their food sources locally or renovate their building, to earn points. With this system, the restaurant or tavern with the most points was supposed to get a liquor license.
That was, at least, the theory. When presented with the opportunity to be fair and follow the system, our elected officials often went in another direction. We've criticized those actions in our past editorials.
The inability to follow the point system wasn't lost on the alderman.
This is why the council was dropping it, but our elected officials need to quickly develop an alternative plan. Alderman Ken Howell described the old system as "awkward in execution," and Alderwoman Cindy Flower said "it obviously wasn't working."
The point system was designed to instill public trust in the process, and ensure that business owners felt the process was fair.
Having a liquor license provides a serious financial benefit to the business owner. Restaurateurs enjoy high profits on highballs, and awarding liquor licenses is one way that the government picks winners and losers in the private sector.
Flower is right that the old system wasn't working. The alderman weren't following it anyway. However, now is the time to revisit this issue and come up with a new solution. Something that will work.
The city needs to find common ground between the alderman. The public doesn't want to see the rules change after each election. We urge the council to develop a new system for awarding liquor licenses. One that provides standards and gives restaurant and tavern owners clear guidance.
We want the council to take anything arbitrary off the table, and make sure the new system can stay in place for years to come.
The Regional News editorial board consists of General Manager Robert Ireland, editor Scott Williams and community members Patrick Quinn and Elizabeth Lupo DiVito.
