Our view: Lake Geneva needs a new liquor license system

Without creating a new system, the Lake Geneva City Council abolished its mechanism for awarding coveted liquor licenses.

The old system, which our editorial board previously endorsed, ended abruptly after the April election.

Now, the city is providing business owners with no guidance on what to anticipate in the liquor license application process.

The council may still develop a new system, but it eliminated the existing one without debating or discussing its replacement. Now, business owners are left to guess how a license will be awarded if one becomes available.

For now, it appears the city is returning to its loosely followed first-come, first-serve basis that for years brought the appearances of cronyism.

The idea behind the recent point system made sense. Business owners could earn an available liquor license by meeting certain criteria. Business owners could do desirable things, such as obtain their food sources locally or renovate their building, to earn points. With this system, the restaurant or tavern with the most points was supposed to get a liquor license.