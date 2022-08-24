Our View: Lake Geneva should allow axe-throwing facility

Ten years ago, if someone suggested going to a bar to throw axes, the reaction would be to run and hide or at the minimum shake your head and say they are crazy.

But in recent years, the sport of axe throwing has grown in popularity with establishments popping up all over in both cities and rural areas.

When you hear about axe throwing for the first time, your first reaction is probably to be a little baffled.

But when you think about it, it’s really not any more dangerous than going to the batting cage where baseballs are whirled at all speeds at a batter or a golf range where people take clubs and hit a tiny ball as hard as they can, sometimes in the wrong direction.

We are bringing this “dangerous” topic up because Madelyna Kelly of LG Axe Throwing recently proposed plans for an axe-throwing establishment in Downtown Lake Geneva at 253 Center St.

LG Axe Throwing would feature seven indoor axe-throwing lanes, lounge and reception area. Kelly said she plans to offer some food items as part of the business. She is also seeking a beer and wine license for the business.

Some Lake Geneva aldermen had brought up concerns about the idea of combining axe-throwing and alcohol.

Despite those concerns, the axe-throwing business has gotten approval from the City Council. It still has to go to the Finance, Licensing and Regulation Committee for its alcohol license.

Our hope is that the business is granted the license.

Concerns about alcohol and axe-throwing are valid and should be discussed, but from what we have seen at countless other establishments, it has not been an issue.

Kelly said alcohol would be monitored closely, and customers would not be allowed to participate in the sport if they appear to be intoxicated.

Kelly said the facility will be staffed with “axe masters” who will explain safety procedures to customers and monitor their behavior.

“The ‘axe masters’ are people who introduce themselves when a new party comes in and tells them the safety plans and how to throw an axe, where to stand, what we won’t tolerate and how to play the game,” Kelly said. “The ‘axe master’ is also the one who will oversee their table for menu ordering, and if they’re drinking, keep an eye on that and the food, as well.”

Kelly said, initially, people would book an appointment online to make sure the facility is adequately staffed, and there would be no more than six people allowed per lane.

Some concerns have been brought up about what time the business should operate until, with some officials suggesting 10 p.m. instead of midnight on weekends.

As a compromise, Kelly has proposed revising the planned hours. It is now set to be open from noon to 10 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; noon to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and noon to 8 p.m., Sunday.

That sounds like a good compromise and it’s good to hear the business listened to the city’s concerns and made the revisions. With that said, the business needs to stick to its word and remove anyone causing issues. Overall we like the idea of an axe-throwing establishment coming to Lake Geneva. It’s almost surprising one is not here yet. It’s another fun option for residents and tourists – and one that can be available all year-round.