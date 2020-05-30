Our view: Lake Geneva should put the brakes on road repairs

The city public works committee voted May 12 to move forward with the road plan, and the full council was expected to act on it soon. We urge Lake Geneva’s elected officials to just press the pause button and to re-evaluate the plan in a few months.

For two months, most of our downtown businesses were shuttered. This is going to have a major impact on the city’s annual finances. Even with downtown businesses now open, it is difficult to predict the future revenue from parking and the beach.

This is no different than a decision a family might make with their household expenses. If finances are tight, or when faced with economic uncertainties, it is typical for a family to delay major purchases.

Forecasting the city’s future finances is an incredibly difficult task, and even with the best effort, any forecast will be nothing more than an educated guess. This is why the city must hold off on these projects.

The city has discussed a 2-percent across-the-board cut to each department, but that might not be enough to make up for lost revenue. And if it is not, the city might be forced to make more cuts in the near future.

City Comptroller Karen Hall has cautioned officials from making decisions that are based on projections that are too optimistic.