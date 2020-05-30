Our view: Lake Geneva should put the brakes on road repairs

Lake Geneva city officials are bracing for a round of midyear budget cuts to cover lost revenue from the economic shutdown.
In just parking revenue, over a two-month period, the city is anticipating a financial loss of $130,000. The city is also losing rental income from the Riviera, and it is unlikely the money made from beach passes will match projections.
In short, the coronavirus is wreaking havoc on the city’s finances, and it will continue to hurt the bottom line for the immediate future. In Lake Geneva, department heads are bracing for cuts, developing plans to reduce expenses and postponing large purchases.
However, for some reason, city officials are planning on moving forward with a road improvement plan that carries a hefty price tag.
The city is planning to resurface areas of Warren Street, Sage Street, Horace Street, Heather Circle, Carey Street, Sue Ann Drive, Maytag Road and Adria Drive. The city is also planning on alley improvements throughout the community.
These are important projects, and under normal times we would applaud the city for repairing roads in residential areas. These areas of our community don’t always see the same level of attention as the downtown, and it is nice to see improvements made where taxpayers reside.
However, this plan carries a price tag of $800,000, and although important, these projects could wait a year.
The city public works committee voted May 12 to move forward with the road plan, and the full council was expected to act on it soon. We urge Lake Geneva’s elected officials to just press the pause button and to re-evaluate the plan in a few months.
For two months, most of our downtown businesses were shuttered. This is going to have a major impact on the city’s annual finances. Even with downtown businesses now open, it is difficult to predict the future revenue from parking and the beach.
This is no different than a decision a family might make with their household expenses. If finances are tight, or when faced with economic uncertainties, it is typical for a family to delay major purchases.
Forecasting the city’s future finances is an incredibly difficult task, and even with the best effort, any forecast will be nothing more than an educated guess. This is why the city must hold off on these projects.
The city has discussed a 2-percent across-the-board cut to each department, but that might not be enough to make up for lost revenue. And if it is not, the city might be forced to make more cuts in the near future.
City Comptroller Karen Hall has cautioned officials from making decisions that are based on projections that are too optimistic.
“This could go on for a couple of years, so we don’t want to use all of the reserves,” Hall said.
Hall is right. We face unprecedented times, and it makes sense to be cautious, and to delay pricey road projects.
The Regional News editorial board consists of General Manager Robert Ireland, Editor Scott Williams and community members Patrick Quinn and Elizabeth Lupo-DiVito.
