Our view: Reasons for hope during this crisis are all around us

The devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic has understandably left many of us feeling a deep sense of grief and despair — even hopelessness.
Without minimizing the loss and misery that have been heaped upon so many, we cannot help but feel encouragement, too, from some of the stories that have emerged from this crisis.
Here are a few that we hope have given your spirits a boost.
The face mask — perhaps the most indelible symbol of the coronavirus era so far — has also become a sign of affection and support from groups at Lakeland Community Church, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and probably elsewhere. Volunteers with full hearts who simply want to be helpful have taken the initiative to stitch together all manner of face coverings, typically with little concern for who will end up wearing them, except to know that it will be someone who needs help protecting themselves and those around them.
Folks at Walworth Elementary School have done their part where face masks are concerned, by offering a thoughtful accessory for anyone who finds the elastic ear bands uncomfortable. Using the school’s 3-D printing technology, teacher Brent Wilson has spearheaded production of this creative and most appreciated new convenience.
Drive-by parade tributes are another welcome bit of ingenuity to come out of this peculiar time of separation and isolation. From police cheering up lonely birthday kids in Williams Bay to students recognizing a retiring school secretary at Traver Elementary School, these kindhearted and fairly spontaneous exhibitions leave us wondering: Why didn’t someone think of this sooner?
Kudos go out to staffers at Badger High School for posting yard signs throughout the community in honor of the graduating Class of 2020, whose members are being deprived of many end-of-year traditions by the coronavirus crisis. This idea seems to have caught on at Big Foot High School and others, too. Nice work all around.
Pre-schoolers are not being forgotten, either, thanks to Fontana Elementary School teacher Sloan Sullivan. With the cooperation of parents, Sullivan has visited the homes of pre-K students and set up surprise outdoor treasure hunts, in an effort to brighten the day for those kids. Simply put, this is an exquisite expression of love from someone who cares deeply for children.
Williams Bay middle-schooler Finn Goodman demonstrated his own instincts for philanthropy when he created Bay Students In Action, a group raising money to help people in need during the public health crisis. It started when Finn took his guitar to a park with a simple idea: entertain passersby during what otherwise might have been a dark and depressing day.
Food drives, neighborhood cleanups, hard-working professionals and thoughtful neighbors have been recognized as local heroes of the coronavirus, in a special feature created by the Lake Geneva Regional News.
To be sure, the pandemic that continues to claim victims every day hangs over the Lake Geneva region like a dark cloud. But if we look closely, we can see silver linings, too, shining brighter every day.
