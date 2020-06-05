Our view: Reasons for hope during this crisis are all around us

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

The devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic has understandably left many of us feeling a deep sense of grief and despair — even hopelessness.

Without minimizing the loss and misery that have been heaped upon so many, we cannot help but feel encouragement, too, from some of the stories that have emerged from this crisis.

Here are a few that we hope have given your spirits a boost.

The face mask — perhaps the most indelible symbol of the coronavirus era so far — has also become a sign of affection and support from groups at Lakeland Community Church, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and probably elsewhere. Volunteers with full hearts who simply want to be helpful have taken the initiative to stitch together all manner of face coverings, typically with little concern for who will end up wearing them, except to know that it will be someone who needs help protecting themselves and those around them.

Folks at Walworth Elementary School have done their part where face masks are concerned, by offering a thoughtful accessory for anyone who finds the elastic ear bands uncomfortable. Using the school’s 3-D printing technology, teacher Brent Wilson has spearheaded production of this creative and most appreciated new convenience.