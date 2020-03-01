Parking manager's resignation a loss for the city

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Her ideas were not always popular. We did not agree with everything she did, either. But in an area of government that could easily become stagnant or disorderly — parking enforcement — Martinez-Mullally kept Lake Geneva efficient and cutting-edge.

When she resigned Jan. 28, Martinez-Mullally said she wanted to spend time with her family and to seek out new job opportunities.

It is impossible to ignore the fact that she walked away from her $59,875-a-year salary on the same day a city council committee was scheduled to conduct a closed-door evaluation of her. We might never know the whole story, but it sure looks like something was happening behind the scenes.

In the weeks leading up to her resignation, Martinez-Mullally was in the center of heated public debates about parking issues. In particular, there had been harsh criticism of her proposal to raise parking rates from $2 to $3 an hour in prime lakefront spots. Another suggestion to boost parking fines from $20 to $40 also was generating push-back.

We certainly hope nobody at City Hall was blaming Martinez-Mullally for advancing controversial ideas.