Proposed body camera legislation is a win-win

To find some common ground, a legislative council was developed to study body camera footage. That group developed a proposal, which received unanimous support from the bipartisan Joint Legislative Council.

The proposed law requires police departments to keep all footage for 120 days. In cases of arrests, deaths, injuries, searches and the use of force, the footage must be kept until the investigation or case is resolved.

The bill also makes it clear that the film from body cameras is an open record, but it provides privacy exemptions for footage that captures minors, some crime victims, and individuals with a reasonable expectation of privacy. This footage wouldn’t be released unless the public interest to know what happened outweighed the privacy rights of the individual. It would also allow government agencies to use pixelization or another method of redaction to protect the identity of certain individuals.

This bill helps give police departments direction for releasing and retaining this footage. This is something police want. It provides a number of bipartisan common sense solutions. However, for someone reason, the law is stalling in Madison.