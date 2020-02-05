Proposed body camera legislation is a win-win

Police departments and the media have grappled over the past few years with the public availability of body camera footage.
Newspapers and other media outlets believe — correctly, in our opinion — that this film is a public record, and that the long-established balancing test can be used to conceal records that are truly sensitive.
Separately, police have raised concerns about the cost of storing thousands of hours of recordings, and question how long to keep the tape from a mundane traffic stop.
Body cameras were initially met with some hesitation. However, these recordings has proven to be a valuable law enforcement tool. The film can exonerate an officer accused of wrongdoing, and, conversely, it can help get a bad cop off the streets.
The footage on an officer’s body camera can also show heroic actions taken in a dangerous situation. The Genoa City Police Department recently released footage showing the heroic actions of police officer Kimberly Goldworthy and civilian Zach McCormack during a devastating fire at an apartment building in Genoa City.
Goldworthy and McCormack are shown warning residents of the fire and telling them to get out of the building. After the residents escape, explosions are heard in the background.
To find some common ground, a legislative council was developed to study body camera footage. That group developed a proposal, which received unanimous support from the bipartisan Joint Legislative Council.
The proposed law requires police departments to keep all footage for 120 days. In cases of arrests, deaths, injuries, searches and the use of force, the footage must be kept until the investigation or case is resolved.
The bill also makes it clear that the film from body cameras is an open record, but it provides privacy exemptions for footage that captures minors, some crime victims, and individuals with a reasonable expectation of privacy. This footage wouldn’t be released unless the public interest to know what happened outweighed the privacy rights of the individual. It would also allow government agencies to use pixelization or another method of redaction to protect the identity of certain individuals.
This bill helps give police departments direction for releasing and retaining this footage. This is something police want. It provides a number of bipartisan common sense solutions. However, for someone reason, the law is stalling in Madison.
We are urging our representatives — Sen. Steven Nass and Reps Amy Loudenbeck and Tyler August — to champion this bill and get it passed. We urge all state lawmakers to approve the bill and for the governor to sign it when it reaches his desk.
Bipartisan solutions aren’t easy to come by in Madison these days, and lawmakers should be eager to approve this proposal.