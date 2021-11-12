Regional News welcomes new sports reporter

Having an opportunity to work back in the Midwest is something I’ve wanted to do since I got out of college. I’m from the Grand Rapids, Michigan area, I spent six years of my childhood in Cary, Illinois and attended Bowling Green State University in Ohio. The opportunity to live in Wisconsin and work at the Lake Geneva Regional News just felt right.

I have always been a sports fan. Growing up, I played many sports, and if I wasn’t playing, I was glued to my television watching games or idolizing reporters on ESPN. As I grew up, I was not the most athletic and realized I had no future as an athlete. However, my passion for sports never wavered. I was going to do whatever I could to be on the sidelines and the best way for me to go about that was to learn how to write. I did that and I have never looked back. Journalist is my profession, that comes first, but I’m still just as big of a fan.

Since I graduated from BGSU back in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a minor in communications, I have lived in Virginia, Maryland, Montana, Michigan, and Alabama, which was my most recent stop.

I always hoped and intended to be closer to my family and friends while working in a job that I have wanted to do my whole life: journalist, specifically, a sportswriter. However, I did not know when, or even if that time would ever come.

On the day of commencement, I moved out of my apartment in Bowling Green, Ohio, packed my car and moved out to Virginia where my twin brother, Trevor, was living. I had no job when I went out there, I just had hope. My first shot in media was working as a part-time radio producer for SiriusXM in Washington, DC. It was a valuable experience; I learned a lot having only had print journalism internships. But it was not for me.

I was straight out of college and these guys had years and years of experience not only at SiriusXM, but places like ESPN and CBS Sports. I was small potatoes there, not to mention working part-time in that city is like not working at all due to the cost of living.

Eventually, my next opportunity presented itself. I accepted an offer to be a sports reporter in Sidney, Montana. My first thought was “where is Sidney, Montana?” I eventually got out there, 23 hours from home and I was extremely nervous. To me, it felt like the middle of nowhere. All my life, I have been more of an introvert and shy.

This was a chance for me to grow up and prove that I not only wanted to be in journalism, but that I could be a successful journalist. I did that and met some incredible people. But there were many days where I wanted to go home throughout my time there. I loved my job, but I struggled being so far away from the people I cared about most. Once my apartment lease ended and my hours were cut because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was time to go home.

I moved back to Lansing, Michigan, where my brother was living and working. I had brand new confidence and a cheerful outlook. I was ready for my next adventure. That next adventure, after working odd jobs for a few months, took me to Athens, Alabama. While I expected my time there to be much longer, it was a far better experience than I had ever dared to imagine. The things I got to do and see, the relationships that I made, and the stories I got to write, were things I will cherish for the rest of my life. It was the right choice for me professionally. But now, here at the Lake Geneva Regional News, I finally have that job that is best for me professionally and best for me personally.

Moving around as much as I have, Wisconsin being the ninth state that I have lived in, has been a rewarding experience. But anyone who has moved before knows it is tiring and takes a lot out of you. The exploration has been fun, creating relationships and finding stories has been even more fun, but I could not be more thrilled and excited to continue to do those things here with the Lake Geneva Regional News. I sincerely look forward to becoming a part of this community, and I can’t wait to see and meet you at the games.

I can be reached at tdevlin@lakegeneva.net or 262-248-8096 Ex. 107 in the office.

Travis Devlin is the new Lake Geneva Regional News sports reporter. He follows in the steps of Andrew Tucker, who this fall took a job as a sports reporter with the Winona Daily News near La Crosse.

