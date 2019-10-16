The answer to the village of Bloomfield’s financial woes might have just walked through the door.
It does not look like many other real estate developments around here. And some of the key players might seem unfamiliar, too.
But this 150-acre development near the Lakewood Golf Course has all the markings of the economic boost that Bloomfield has been waiting for. It is not a bad addition to the region as a whole, either.
We welcome this new rustic resort development to the area. We urge Bloomfield residents and taxpayers to extend a welcoming hand, too.
To understand why, consider where Bloomfield has been in recent years.
The village incorporated in 2011, breaking away from the town of Bloomfield to create a whole new municipality. Organizers then tried to annex the rest of the town into the village, but that failed.
The result was — and continues to be — a new village without a sufficient tax base to sustain basic government services for its 4,600 residents.
When the village moved to increase property taxes, people shot that down at the ballot box. Village leaders now have borrowed so much money that Bloomfield is burdened with $6 million in debt — and not many options for paying it off.
Some local leaders have discussed disbanding the village, basically admitting that this 10-year experiment has failed.
With things starting to look pretty grim for the village of Bloomfield, in walks the Lakewood Golf Course owners.
The ownership group that includes David McLean controls about 350 acres along Bloomfield Road near state Highway 12. They built a golf course years ago, but when they tried to turn it into a residential community, the project went nowhere.
Now they have unveiled plans for a large commercial development that includes a hotel, an event hall, recreational activities, and an assortment of rustic-style overnight options for “glamping” — glamorous camping.
The partnership involves a Chicago hotel operator called Dana Hotel.
It is a novel concept that could transform 150 acres of Bloomfield into a unique new addition to the Lake Geneva region’s attractions for tourists and visitors.
More importantly for the village of Bloomfield, it could be a money-maker. The hotel and other amenities could generate new revenue for the village through property taxes, hotel room taxes and sales taxes. There are a lot of reasons for a community to welcome a healthy jolt of new economic activity.
And Bloomfield needs a jolt about as bad as anybody.
Some residents have voiced opposition because they fear the new resort will bring crowds and traffic and noise.
Yes, it could. And those crowds and traffic and noise just might signal the arrival, finally, of the growth and commerce that Bloomfield needs to survive.
The alternative could be the quiet solitude of a dying village.