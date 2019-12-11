Talk to your kids about vaping dangers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

According to the Washington Post, Illinois and Wisconsin health officials tracked 53 vaping-related illnesses. Of those victims, most were young men with a median age of 19.

Vaping can have deadly consequences. Parents need to make it a priority to talk to their children about the dangers of vaping. The health risks are real, and the ill effects are disproportionately impacting young people.

Local schools, which have been cracking down on vaping, need to keep talking to students about the health risks. However, the onerous, must fall on parents.

After losing her son, Monica Tomasello hopes others pause before vaping, and she hopes her son’s death can serve as a warning to others.

“It’s too risky,” she said. “It’s too much of a chance.”