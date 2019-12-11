Talk to your kids about vaping dangers

It is heartbreaking to read about Monica Tomasello discussing her son’s death.
The grieving mother suspects Logan may have died after smoking pot from a tainted vaping cartridge. In states where the drug is legal, THC vaping cartridges are sold in marijuana dispensaries, and pot users connect the cartridges to electronic cigarettes in a process known as “dabbing.”
In states where marijuana is illegal, an underground market has emerged for marijuana vaping cartridges, and criminals have started manufacturing counterfeit cartridges. These counterfeit cartridges can be deadly and are not uncommon.
In nearby Paddock Lake, a mother and her two adult sons face criminal charges for their alleged involvement in a large-scale counterfeit cartridge operation.
Throughout the country, counterfeit cartridges — and in some cases store-bought cartridges — have had deadly results. Vaping isn’t only dangerous when it is used for marijuana, but also when it is used for tobacco.
As of Dec. 4, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed 48 deaths related to vaping in 25 states. It also reports nearly 2,300 vaping-related hospitalizations.
According to the Washington Post, Illinois and Wisconsin health officials tracked 53 vaping-related illnesses. Of those victims, most were young men with a median age of 19.
Vaping can have deadly consequences. Parents need to make it a priority to talk to their children about the dangers of vaping. The health risks are real, and the ill effects are disproportionately impacting young people.
Local schools, which have been cracking down on vaping, need to keep talking to students about the health risks. However, the onerous, must fall on parents.
After losing her son, Monica Tomasello hopes others pause before vaping, and she hopes her son’s death can serve as a warning to others.
“It’s too risky,” she said. “It’s too much of a chance.”
Monica is right. Vaping is too risky, and parents need to have important conversations with their kids about the dangers of vaping. Kids — not just at Big Foot High School where Logan recently graduated but throughout the region — need to be familiar with his story.
He vaped, and he died. That’s a scary reality. There are too many unknowns. It’s not worth it. The Lake Geneva Regional News editorial board consists of General Manager Robert Ireland, Editor Scott Williams and community members Elizabeth Lupo-DiVito and Patrick Quinn.