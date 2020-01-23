This year marks the 25th anniversary of Winterfest, and the decision to bring the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship here has forever changed the city’s winter tourism scene.

The doldrums of winter hit local restaurants and retailers hard, and Winterfest provides a needed boost in sales for our business owners.

So, it made a lot of sense a few years ago when VISIT Lake Geneva attempted to expand the Winterfest event over a longer period of time. Why not help our local businesses better capitalize on an event that brings tens of thousands of people to the city?

Unfortunately, the expansion really only made sense in theory. When the rubber hit the road, it wasn’t working. Winterfest is about the snow sculpting, and visitors were arriving here anticipating creative snow sculptures, but instead they discovered a series of winter-themed events — many not even related to the competition.

This upset people who traveled here and booked hotel rooms. This week, VISIT’s president, Stephanie Klett, told our Resorter editor that if a visitor has “a great time and experience outstanding hospitality, they will be lifelong ambassadors for our us.”

She is absolutely correct. However, people are more likely to share a negative experience over a positive one. That makes it important for groups like VISIT to eliminate potentially negative experiences for our visitors.

Instead of a few activities over a lot of days, Winterfest will feature more events in a shorter amount of time. That makes the festival more fun for everyone involved.

It couldn’t have been an easy decision for the event organizers to — on paper — reduce the length of Winterfest. However, it was the right call, and the event will be better for it.

We also aren’t critical of the attempt to expand Winterfest into a longer event. It was worth a shot. Not every experiment works.

This year’s Winterfest is packed full of fun. (We have extensive coverage of the event inside of this week’s Resorter.) One doesn’t have to be a tourist to enjoy it. If you live in Lake Geneva or the surrounding area, take an afternoon to see the snow sculptures. We encourage all of our readers to take some time to enjoy your own community.