The tale of the former Hillmoor Golf Course has taken a couple of new turns that could signal important change on the horizon.
It is sometimes hard to tell what is happening behind the scenes with Lake Geneva’s old golf course. But if recent signals are correct, Lake Geneva is getting another chance to revive the property.
We urge city officials to move cautiously yet decisively to reassess the old Hillmoor site and to make the best possible use of this 200-acre sleeping giant.
And we urge everyone in the community to keep an open mind about the possibilities for utilizing the golf course property to make Lake Geneva a better place.
It was not long ago that people were down at City Hall loudly debating the future of the old Hillmoor Golf Course. A Chicago group had purchased the property and was asking city officials to open the door to new commercial and residential development.
Development seemed like a good idea at the time, considering that the golf course was gone for 10 years and that the property had deteriorated into a field of overgrown weeds and mosquitoes.
But development opponents in the community were holding out hope for preservation of the site without any major new construction. The city council in late 2017 sided with the anti-development crowd, and a short time later the Chicago ownership group, White River Holdings LLC, slapped the city with a lawsuit.
That lawsuit had the potential to cost Lake Geneva taxpayers millions of dollars and to keep the Hillmoor property in limbo for years.
Fortunately, that threat has passed.
White River Holdings has dropped its court challenge, instead sending out signals that the company wants to talk again about options for redeveloping the old golf course. As one company attorney put it, “We’re looking for a fresh start.”
We applaud White River Holdings for allowing cooler heads to prevail, and for recognizing that talking, almost always, is better than suing.
Seizing upon the chance for a fresh start, Lake Geneva city planners are calling for the city to commission a new study on future options for the Hillmoor site. City officials figure that putting some of their own ideas down on paper will give White River Holdings some helpful guidance — and perhaps avoid another loud showdown at City Hall.
That both sides seem intent on moving forward in a spirit of cooperation is the best news we could hope for at this point.
What happens next needs to be a thorough and open-minded consideration of how that 200-acre sleeping giant can be awakened and utilized for the benefit of White River as a business and Lake Geneva as a community.
This should include the potential for both natural preservation and large-scale development — and many other possibilities in between. Either would be a welcome alternative to the eyesore of a property that is out there right now, doing more for mosquito populations than for the people of Lake Geneva.
So, congratulations to both sides on defusing an unwanted court fight and achieving this fresh start.
Here is hoping we can get somewhere this time. Who knows when this chance will come again.